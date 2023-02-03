Ranji Trophy 2022/23: Semifinals teams confirmed, date, time, schedule

The Ranji Trophy 2022/23 season saw three teams win their quarterfinal matches on Friday and seal their place in the last-four stage of the competition.

Bengal chased down the fourth-innings target of 67 runs against Jharkhand and became the first team to advance to the semifinals.

RANJI TROPHY QUARTERFINALS DAY 4 HIGHLIGHTS

Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh too completed victories on Day 4 and moved one step closer to a shot at the title. While Karnataka capped off its dominant display with an innings win against Uttarakhand, defending champion Madhya Pradesh overturned a first-innings deficit to beat Andhra by five wickets.

The fourth and final quarterfinal match between Saurashtra and Punjab extended to a fifth day as the latter chases a target of 252 in the final innings. Punjab closed the day on 52/2 and needs another 200 to qualify.

Here are the fixtures for the semifinals which will commence from February 8: