Ranji Trophy 2022/23: Semifinals teams confirmed, date, time, schedule

Ranji Trophy: Here are the teams who qualified for the semifinals of the 2022/23 season.

Team Sportstar
03 February, 2023 17:10 IST
Karnataka’s skipper Mayank Agarwal with teammates after winning the Ranji Trophy quarter-final cricket match between against Uttarakhand.

Karnataka's skipper Mayank Agarwal with teammates after winning the Ranji Trophy quarter-final cricket match between against Uttarakhand. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Ranji Trophy 2022/23 season saw three teams win their quarterfinal matches on Friday and seal their place in the last-four stage of the competition.

Bengal chased down the fourth-innings target of 67 runs against Jharkhand and became the first team to advance to the semifinals.

RANJI TROPHY QUARTERFINALS DAY 4 HIGHLIGHTS

Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh too completed victories on Day 4 and moved one step closer to a shot at the title. While Karnataka capped off its dominant display with an innings win against Uttarakhand, defending champion Madhya Pradesh overturned a first-innings deficit to beat Andhra by five wickets.

The fourth and final quarterfinal match between Saurashtra and Punjab extended to a fifth day as the latter chases a target of 252 in the final innings. Punjab closed the day on 52/2 and needs another 200 to qualify.

Here are the fixtures for the semifinals which will commence from February 8:

Ranji Trophy Semifinals
Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh - February 8 to February 12 - 9:30 A.M. IST
Saurashtra/Punjab vs Karnataka - February 8 to February 12 - 9:30 A.M. IST

