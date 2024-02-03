Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Railways takes back control against Karnataka on second day

Karnataka’s bowling attack was made to work for its wickets by Railways’ middle order during an attritional second day of play in the Ranji Trophy encounter in Surat on Saturday.

The Railways’ batters battled through two and a half sessions to put up 209 for eight in the second innings, after conceding a 19-run lead to Karnataka.

Walking into bat in a precarious situation in the morning, Karnataka batters Srinivas Sharath and Kishan Bedare endured a testing spell from left-arm spinner Akash Pandey (5 for 63).

Sharath turned to the paddle sweep early to counter full-lengths while Bedare survived a couple of edges while employing the cut shot.

Stationed at silly point, Rishabh Mishra was in his element, continuously chirping at the two batters as they looked to build a match-defining partnership and it was Mishra who completed the catch to send Sharath back for 24.

Pandey completed his five-for, going through the gate of Bedare immediately after that, to get into the Karnataka tail.

Railways’ spinners attacked the stumps intending to remove the remaining wickets quickly but ended up conceding a little too many to V. Vyshak, surrendering a lead.

Opener Mishra fell for a pair on his debut, playing across a full ball from Vidwath Kaverappa to be trapped in front in the first over.

The aggression from early on in the day trickled into the second innings, with the umpires forced to have a word with Sharath following his verbal duel with Railways captain Pratham Singh.

Pratham and Mohammad Saif (51 n.o, 107b, 4x4, 1x6) carried on from where they left off in the first innings, combining for a 69-run stand. After the skipper fell to Vyshak (three for 45), Saif and Sahab Yuvraj Singh frustrated the bowlers, forcing the energy levels to drop a touch in the post-lunch session.

Karnataka was guilty of missing run-out opportunities and giving away overthrows on more than one occasion. The team also put down Saif a couple of times including Manish Pandey dropping a dolly at short-mid-wicket off Hardik Raj.

Saif was forced to retire hurt on 46 after suffering from dizziness following his sojourn. Suraj Ahuja (48, 68b, 5x4, 1x6) came out with intent, taking the attack to the bowlers during his cameo.

But a flurry of wickets in the last hour, with Vyshak picking two, forced Saif to return to the crease and keep guard till Stumps with his team leading by 190 runs heading into day three.