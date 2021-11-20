Women's Senior One-Day Trophy Final: Railways thrashes Karnataka by eight wickets

Railways trounced Karnataka by eight wickets with 27.4 overs to spare in the Women's One-Day Trophy final to clinch its 13th title.

In the lopsided summit clash, Mithali Raj-led Railways skittled Karnataka for 74 in 38 overs as Renuka K Singh shone with returns of 4 for 14 in seven overs. In response, the defending champion Railways overhauled the paltry total in 22.2 overs with eight wickets in hand as opener S Meghana top-scored with 36 from 43 balls.

With the semifinal matches between Karnataka and Punjab, Railways and Bengal abandoned; the two teams had qualified for the finals due to their superior run rate.

Karnataka defeated Uttar Pradesh, Pondicherry, Chhattisgarh, Saurashtra and Baroda from Elite group E to directly qualify for the quarterfinals, where it beat Madhya Pradesh. On the other hand, Railways overcame Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and Odisha from Elite group B and also got direct entry to the final eight, where it beat Odisha.