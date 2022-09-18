Duleep Trophy Live Score, semifinal Day 4: Central Zone 48/2 vs West Zone; Mayank Agarwal falls but South Zone’s lead crosses 600

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage from the Duleep Trophy semifinals in Salem and Coimbatore. The news and inputs will be provided by our reporters on ground - Dhruva Prasad and Lalith Kalidas.

Lalith from Salem: South Zone 175/2 in 33 overs. Mayank Agarwal is clean bowled by Mayank Dagar for 64. Baba Indrajith enters at 4.

Dhruva from Coimbatore: Central Zone 54/2 in 15 overs. Shubham and Kartikeya have struck four boundaries already with the pacers erring in length slightly and pitching it up. Variable bounce on this wicket now, with one from Unadkat keeping low and rapping Kartikeya on the pads.

Dhruva from Coimbatore: Formalities await on Day 4. Central Zone needs 468 runs to win and the best it could hope for is a day of batting practice ahead of a full-fledged domestic season. Meanwhile, West Zone will look to seal the contest as soon as possible and give its players some rest ahead of the final.

Lalith from Salem: Just another day in Indian domestic cricket which makes you rethink the case of deciding a match on first-innings lead. However, to its credit, South Zone has done well to earn the innings lead and even pushed it past the 500-mark on Day 3. While formalities await, Hanuma Vihari’s South Zone will hope to test specific aspects before possibly shaking hands at Tea.

How the matches have panned out so far:

In Coimbatore: West pressed home its advantage in its second innings and set Central a humongous target of 501. Central Zone is 33/2 in response.

In Salem: After Sai Kishore’s best First Class bowling figures (25-4-70-7) had skittled North Zone for 207 on a surface aiding spin, South Zone skipper Hanuma Vihari decided against enforcing the follow-on. Mayank Agarwal (53 batting) and Ravi Teja (19 batting) finished on 157 for one.

TOSS UPDATE:

South Zone has won the toss and elected to bat.

Central Zone has won the toss and elected to bowl

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: Good morning from the SCF ground in Salem. The Duleep Trophy semifinal between North Zone and South Zone will be underway shortly. Both teams are going through their warmups. The wicket looks benign with tinges of green.

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: “Looks a like a dry wicket here at SNR College Cricket Ground for the Duleep Trophy semifinal between West Zone and Central Zone. Just a tinge of grass on what looks like a belter.” Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal have had some intense slip catching drills this morning.

FULL SQUADS Central Zone: Priyam Garg, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Akshay Wadkar(w), Ashok Menaria, Karan Sharma(c), Shubham S Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Ankit Rajpoot, Aniket Choudhary, Gaurav Yadav, Aditya Sarwate, Deepak Dhapola, Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri West Zone: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Het Patel, Chintan Gaja, Jaydev Unadkat, Chirag Jani, Atit Sheth. Standby players: Siddharth Desai, Suved Parkar, Armaan Jaffer. North Zone: Yash Dhull, Dhruv Shorey (vc), Manan Vohra, Mandeep Singh (c),Himanshu Rana, Akash Vashisht, Anmol Malhotra, Mayank Dagar, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Siddharth Kaul, Jagjit Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Qamran Iqbal, Vikas Mishra. Standby players: Amit Rana, Ankit Kalsi, Fazil Rashid, Baltej Singh , Raj Angad, Abdul Samad. South Zone: Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Baba Indrajith(w), Hanuma Vihari(c), Manish Pandey, Ricky Bhui, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tanay Thyagarajan, Basil Thampi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lakshay Garg, Eknath Kerkar, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Rohan Kunnummal, Cheepurapalli Stephen

WHERE TO WATCH DULEEP TROPHY 2022-23 LIVE?

The Duleep Trophy isn’t available for live telecast or live streaming. Only the final will be broadcast by the Star Sports Network.