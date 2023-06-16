Magazine

ENG vs AUS Dream 11 prediction, Ashes 2023: England vs Australia Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads 

ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the first Test of Ashes 2023 between England and Australia. 

Published : Jun 16, 2023 09:35 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The highly-anticipated Ashes 2023 series will mark the start of the third World Test Championship cycle on Friday.
The highly-anticipated Ashes 2023 series will mark the start of the third World Test Championship cycle on Friday.
The highly-anticipated Ashes 2023 series will mark the start of the third World Test Championship cycle on Friday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England will take on current world Test champion, Australia, in the first Test of Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, starting Friday.  

Here is a look at the predicted XIs for the Test:

England Announced XI

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia Predicted XI

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland/Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

ENG vs AUS, First Test Ashes 2023 Dream 11 prediction
Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow
Batters: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne
All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Cameron Green
Bowlers: Pat Cummins, James Anderson (vc), Stuart Broad, Scott Boland
Team Composition: ENG 5:6 AUS Credits Left: 7.5
SQUADS:

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Josh Inglis, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Harris.

