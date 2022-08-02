Cricket

England to tour Pakistan in September for T20s and Tests

Beginning on Sept. 20, England will play seven Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi and Lahore in the first leg of its tour.

Reuters
02 August, 2022 15:10 IST
02 August, 2022 15:10 IST
After the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, England will return to play three tests in December, PCB said in a statement.

After the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, England will return to play three tests in December, PCB said in a statement. | Photo Credit: AP

Beginning on Sept. 20, England will play seven Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi and Lahore in the first leg of its tour.

England pulled out of its Pakistan tour last year soon after New Zealand had abandoned their tour of the South Asian country over security concerns.

Beginning on Sept. 20, England will play seven Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi and Lahore in the first leg of its tour.

Also Read
McGrath: ‘T20 has shown batters what they can achieve, they are now playing Test cricket without fear’

After the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, England will return to play three Tests in December, PCB said in a statement.

“We demonstrated our event planning and operational skills in the highly successful series against Australia in March/April and I am confident we will be able to replicate these when England visit us for the first time since 2005,” Zakir Khan, PCB Director of International Cricket, said.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Axar Patel the batter has to be taken as seriously as Axar the bowler

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us