England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day Five LIVE: Rain-hit Test heads towards draw

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the second England vs Pakistan Test at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

-- Rory Burns got out for a duck yesterday, undone by an expert delivery from Shaheen Afridi in the first over of England's innings. That was the second duck of his Test career. The first was during the Ashes series of last year, in the second innings of the fourth Test at Old Trafford. He has had a torrid time in this series, having scored a total of 14 runs across two innings in the first Test.

With just one innings completed, there remains only a remote possible of any decisive result other than a draw in this Test match, even if we get a full day's play today, which seems unlikely. On Day Four, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas made batsmen dance to their tunes in the brief period of play in the morning, after Pakistan was bowled out for 236. Perhaps that's what we must look forward to today, regardless of the final result, some fine swing-bowling exhibition.

The weather isn't likely to be very different from the last two days. Says the BBC, "Light rain showers and a moderate breeze."

Where and when can you watch Pakistan vs England LIVE?

Pakistan vs England will be aired LIVE only on SONY SIX channels from 3.30 pm onwards. It will be available for live streaming on SONY LIV.