Cricket

Dronacharya Gurcharan Singh felicitated; Kapil Dev, Kirti Azad, Maninder Singh attends event

Gurcharan Singh, who had received the Dronacharya award in 1987, was recently awarded the Padma Shri.

Kamesh Srinivasan
27 March, 2023 21:43 IST
27 March, 2023 21:43 IST
Murali Karthik, Kapil Dev, Kirti Azad, Maninder Singh and Ajay Jadeja recalls the rich contribution of coach Gurcharan Singh in the felicitation function at the National Stadium in Delhi.

Murali Karthik, Kapil Dev, Kirti Azad, Maninder Singh and Ajay Jadeja recalls the rich contribution of coach Gurcharan Singh in the felicitation function at the National Stadium in Delhi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Gurcharan Singh, who had received the Dronacharya award in 1987, was recently awarded the Padma Shri.

The cricket stars of yesteryear Kapil Dev, Kirti Azad, Maninder Singh, Ajay Jadeja, Surender Khanna, Sunil Valson, Murali Karthik, Nikhil Chopra and a host of others gathered at the National Stadium and put into perspective the immense contribution of cricket guru Gurcharan Singh on Sunday evening.

Most of them had been trained by the 88-year-old Gurcharan over the years, with an equal measure of care and strictness that made them world-class.

When he spotted talent, like when he saw the young Maninder play, Gurcharan would go to the parents and tell them to let the boy play.

Also Read
Sportstar National Sports Conclave: Infrastructure the biggest challenge in sport in the Northeast, says adviser to Nagaland CM

Kapil Dev recalled how he was lucky to be groomed by Desh Prem Azad in Chandigarh and Gurcharan in Delhi, as the two gurus were friends and operated with the same mindset. He also recalled that he enjoyed his cricket so much that there was never any need for the coach to scold him.

“Respect the teacher. Without a good teacher, nothing is possible. We should never forget our teachers. Everyone has come here. Everything is not about money. The great teacher worked hard without expecting any awards or rewards”, said Kapil.

Kirti Azad recalled how a naughty boy like him was groomed so well by the guru. Gurcharan thanked everyone, the hundreds of people assembled from around the country, and said he was happy to serve the game.

The Padma Shri award was presented recently to the cricket guru who had received the Dronacharya award in 1987. It was an occasion for the cricketing fraternity to celebrate the rich contribution of Gurcharan to Indian cricket.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Rahul, Jadeja lead India to win, Match in Pictures

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us