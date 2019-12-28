Hanuma Vihari looking to make the right impact

Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari is looking to make the impact that will help cement his place in the national side.



“I have been with the Indian side for one year and that experience has really helped me grow as a player. The quality of cricket is quite different than what we are used to in domestic cricket. It has really helped me as a player,” Vihari said on Saturday, after the drawn game against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy.



Acknowledging that there is competition for every spot in the team, Vihari said a player can survive in the team if he is able to make the right impact. “Whatever opportunity you get at the international level, you have to make sure that you make an impact. You have to be consistent to survive in that level. I try to contribute as much as I can for Team India,” he said.

The elegant batsman, who has also opened the innings in Tests, added, “Although I was consistent in the domestic format but after joining the national team I improved my game a lot."



About the upcoming trip to New Zealand, Vihari the Indian batsmen are technically adept at tackling the challenging conditions. “The conditions there will be windy and will assist swing bowling. It will be a challenge but everyone has got good technique in the Indian team and we have done well overseas as a batting unit,” he said.



Vihari, who has been picked up as the India A captain for two four-day matches in New Zealand, said, “That [India A tour] will be an important series for us as we won’t have a Test series for a long time until we go to Australia [in November]. So it will be a good series and I am really looking forward to leading India A.”