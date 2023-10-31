MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SL, ICC World Cup: India hits the nets at Wankhede in the shadow of Sachin Tendulkar

As Sachin Tendulkar’s statue, set to be unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, loomed in the background, some members of the Indian team sweated it out before its clash against Sri Lanka.

Published : Oct 31, 2023 17:08 IST , Mumbai - 3 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Off the field, Sachin Tendulkar’s statue (left) gets ready for the unveiling at the Wankhede Stadium as team India, Ishan (right) being one of the batters, seen practising on the ground.
Off the field, Sachin Tendulkar's statue (left) gets ready for the unveiling at the Wankhede Stadium as team India, Ishan (right) being one of the batters, seen practising on the ground. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini /The Hindu
Off the field, Sachin Tendulkar's statue (left) gets ready for the unveiling at the Wankhede Stadium as team India, Ishan (right) being one of the batters, seen practising on the ground. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini /The Hindu

Under Mumbai skies, while local trains rushed from the nearby Churchgate station, a few Indian cricketers limbered up inside the Wankhede Stadium. Up in the stands, a Sachin Tendulkar statue, set to be unveiled on Wednesday, was getting the finishing touches.

The maestro stood frozen in his lofted shot, all power and panache. By coincidence, the accent was on batting while the optional net session gained steam here on Tuesday.

K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan turned up with Rahul Dravid and his coaching associates keeping a close watch.

Ashwin and Jadeja turned their arm for a while and local bowlers ran in relentlessly, trying to impress their established heroes. The focus seemed on both the straight bat and the clean strike down the ground.

Ravichandran Ashwin during the practice session ahead of India vs Sri Lanka match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Ravichandran Ashwin during the practice session ahead of India vs Sri Lanka match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini /The Hindu
Ravichandran Ashwin during the practice session ahead of India vs Sri Lanka match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini /The Hindu

Shreyas tried to finesse his bat swing while hoisting the bowlers. Having found fielders with waiting palms in his earlier games, it was understandable that the batter was keen to fine-tune his timing.

Southpaws Ishan and Jadeja essayed steep pulls, Suryakumar drilled a few down the ground, Rahul attempted a reverse-scoop over the imaginary slips, Thakur bristled with the bat and Ashwin too flexed his willow.

Be it Shreyas, Rahul or Suryakumar, they all have had their individual moments over the last fortnight. But it is a fact that the senior combination of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored a tally of 752 runs while the team overall posted 1430 over six matches.

RELATED: Invincible India’s unbeaten run a pointer to home World Cup comforts

The numbers clearly hint that Rohit and Kohli have contributed 52.58 per cent of India’s cumulative total.

The duo’s immense shadow may dwarf other batting colleagues but as the Men in Blue ease into the last stretch of the World Cup’s league phase, before leaping into the knock-out phase, a more collective endeavour may become essential.

The upcoming games against Sri Lanka, South Africa and the Netherlands, offer further opportunities for India’s batting arsenal to evolve and progress.

Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer during the practice session ahead of India vs Sri Lanka match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer during the practice session ahead of India vs Sri Lanka match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini /The Hindu
Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer during the practice session ahead of India vs Sri Lanka match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini /The Hindu

With Hardik Pandya missing temporarily due to an ankle injury, India does have a long tail even if Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav do believe that they can contribute. The onus on run-accumulation however entirely rests upon the men ahead of them in the batting tree.

Being the host and saddled with the unenviable task of play-travel-repeat routine, India’s other key challenge is to remain fresh.

The rockstar departures and arrivals in diverse airports across the country with co-passengers and airport staff becoming gushing fans, make for good social-media content but the eventual path is fixated upon the final at Ahmedabad on November 19.

Just as ‘Maximum City’s’ hustle and bustle quadrupled with an approaching evening of rush-hour traffic, Shreyas remained still and replicated the pull shot against constant throw-downs from the coaching staff.

Even Dravid darted a few short and hard into the turf while the Mumbaikar rocked back and pulled. In the days ahead, if Rohit and Kohli’s batting mates can stretch their cameos, India, dominant now, will continue to remain unassailable.

Related Topics

