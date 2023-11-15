MagazineBuy Print

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: IND vs NZ predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: Get the Dream11 fantasy tips, predicted XI, and squads for the CWC23 semifinal match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai on November 15.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 06:56 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli during the practice session ahead of 1st semifinal between India and New Zealand.
Virat Kohli during the practice session ahead of 1st semifinal between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Virat Kohli during the practice session ahead of 1st semifinal between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

India will take on New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday in the first semifinal of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

The home team will look to banish the ghosts of the 2019 defeat to the Kiwis at the same stage and advance to the final of the global competition for the fourth time. For New Zealand, it will be a chance to make it to the third successive World Cup final.

ODI World Cup: Top five run-scorers for India in WC knockout matches ahead of IND vs NZ 2023 semifinal

When the two teams met in the league stage of the tournament, India relied on a fifer from Mohammed Shami and a 95-run innings from Virat Kohli to win the match by 4 wickets.

INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND - PROBABLE PLAYING XI

INDIA - Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami.

NEW ZEALAND - Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee.

IND vs NZ DREAM ELEVEN FANTASY TEAM
Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul
Batters: Virat Kohli (vc), Rohit Sharma, Daryl Mitchell
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra (c)
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson
Team Combination: IND 6-5 NZ | Credits Left: 4.5

SQUADS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin.

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson.

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
