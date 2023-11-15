India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: IND vs NZ predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

India will take on New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday in the first semifinal of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.
The home team will look to banish the ghosts of the 2019 defeat to the Kiwis at the same stage and advance to the final of the global competition for the fourth time. For New Zealand, it will be a chance to make it to the third successive World Cup final.
When the two teams met in the league stage of the tournament, India relied on a fifer from Mohammed Shami and a 95-run innings from Virat Kohli to win the match by 4 wickets.
INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND - PROBABLE PLAYING XI
INDIA - Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami.
NEW ZEALAND - Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee.
SQUADS
INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin.
NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson.
