MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Glenn Maxwell 201 barges into greatest ODI World Cup knocks chat as Australia beats Afghanistan to qualify for semifinals

Maxwell stamped his class with a career-best unbeaten 201 as Australia snatched a three-wicket win against Afghanistan from the jaws of defeat and sealed a spot in the World Cup semifinals.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 22:57 IST , MUMBAI - 3 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Australia’s Glenn Maxwell celebrates after taking his side to three-wicket win over Afghanistan at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Australia’s Glenn Maxwell celebrates after taking his side to three-wicket win over Afghanistan at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell celebrates after taking his side to three-wicket win over Afghanistan at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/THE HINDU

For Glenn Maxwell, it was all about a lot of grit and a bit of luck. The Australian played one of the greatest ODI World Cup knocks at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday to take his side to a win against Afghanistan from a point where victory looked improbable.

Maxwell stamped his class with a career-best unbeaten 201 as Australia snatched a three-wicket win against Afghanistan from the jaws of defeat and sealed a spot in the World Cup semifinals.

After Ibrahim Zadran’s maiden century (129 n.o., 143b, 8x4, 3x6) in the tournament helped Afghanistan put up 291 for 5, not many expected Australia to turn things around as it was reeling at 91 for seven in the 19th over.

READ | How can Afghanistan qualify for ODI World Cup semifinal after defeat vs Australia?

With Afghanistan bowlers - Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai and Rashid Khan - breathing fire, it looked like a matter of time for the Afghans to complete the formalities.

But Maxwell and captain Pat Cummins had other plans. They forged a 202-run unbeaten stand for the eighth wicket and scripted one of the greatest success stories of Australian cricket. Maxwell, who battled severe cramps, could not run for singles for most part of the innings and dealt mostly in fours and sixes. Once he got going, Afghanistan was gone with the wind.

The Afghan players, however, will be dejected with the way they lost control over the match. Maxwell was on 27 when he managed to overturn an LBW decision and a while later, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman dropped a sitter when the Australian star was on 33.

There was no looking back. While Cummins hung in there with an unbeaten 68-ball 12, it was Maxwell who went hammer and tongs at Afghanistan bowlers.

Earlier in the day, inspired by batting lessons from the Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar on the eve of the game, the 21-year-and-330-days-old Zadran batted through the innings and became the first cricketer from Afghanistan to score a World Cup century.

After his team won the toss and opted to bat, Zadran made it a point to forge crucial half-century stands with Rahmat Shah and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi. However, midway through the innings, it seemed like a middling total was in the offing on an outright batting surface as Zadran failed to accelerate and relied mostly on singles.

Most significant contribution of the innings came from the seasoned Rashid Khan, who went out all guns blazing with an unbeaten 35 off 18. As he ripped apart Maxwell for a 16-run over and hit a couple of more boundaries in the final over of Mitchell Starc, Afghanistan managed to add 75 runs from the final six overs to take its tally close to the 300-run mark. But in the end, that was not enough.

Related stories

Related Topics

Glenn Maxwell /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

2023 Cricket World Cup /

Cricket World Cup /

Pat Cummins

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Maxwell breaks Kapil Dev’s record for highest score by a No. 6 batter in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Glenn Maxwell 201 barges into greatest ODI World Cup knocks chat as Australia beats Afghanistan to qualify for semifinals
    Shayan Acharya
  3. AUS v AFG, World Cup 2023: Why was Glenn Maxwell not allowed a runner in Wankhede despite suffering from cramps?
    Team Sportstar
  4. How can Afghanistan qualify for ODI World Cup semifinal after defeat vs Australia?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Glenn Maxwell slams 201 to help Australia beat Afghanistan in ICC World Cup 2023: Live Reactions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Glenn Maxwell 201 barges into greatest ODI World Cup knocks chat as Australia beats Afghanistan to qualify for semifinals
    Shayan Acharya
  2. World Cup 2023: Australia qualifies for semifinals after stunning win over Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Pakistan players fined 10 percent of match fee for slow over-rate against New Zealand
    PTI
  4. IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: India faces South Africa test, looks to maintain balance with Pandya ruled out
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: South Africa looks to exploit India’s lack of sixth bowling option, says Bavuma
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Maxwell breaks Kapil Dev’s record for highest score by a No. 6 batter in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Glenn Maxwell 201 barges into greatest ODI World Cup knocks chat as Australia beats Afghanistan to qualify for semifinals
    Shayan Acharya
  3. AUS v AFG, World Cup 2023: Why was Glenn Maxwell not allowed a runner in Wankhede despite suffering from cramps?
    Team Sportstar
  4. How can Afghanistan qualify for ODI World Cup semifinal after defeat vs Australia?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Glenn Maxwell slams 201 to help Australia beat Afghanistan in ICC World Cup 2023: Live Reactions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment