ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand set to receive Southee boost ahead of India clash

New Zealand will receive a Tim Southee boost for Sunday’s World Cup match against India at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala after skipper Tom Latham confirmed the seamer’s availability on the eve of the marquee clash.

Out of action for over a month with a thumb fracture, the senior pacer was one of two key figures consistently missing in the New Zealand line-up despite its winning form.

Latham also confirmed that regular skipper Kane Williamson, who suffered a freak thumb injury in his comeback game against Bangladesh last week, continues on the mend. “Kane’s still nursing his thumb injury. It’s a day-by-day process,” Latham said.

While the nippy conditions are right up New Zealand’s alley, Latham added that the venue is a relatively fresh experience for a fair share of the squad.

“Guys haven’t played a lot of cricket up here. So for us, trying to adapt to conditions as quickly as possible will be really important,” he said.

Latham refrained from limiting the top-of-the-table contest down to a battle between the Indian top-order and the Kiwis’ bowling.

“I don’t think it’s one specific area that you can nail down. India’s top order has been fantastic this tournament. And again, our bowling attack has done a really good job upfront. So that’s going to be a great contest with bat and ball and obviously vice-versa with Indian seamers against our top order.”