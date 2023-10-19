World Cup 2023: Pakistan looks to return to winning ways against resurgent Australia

A week is a long time in politics - former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson is supposed to have said, referring to the fast-changing pace of the political landscape. The Pakistan cricket team will hope that the adage comes true in sport when it takes on Australia in a crucial World Cup encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.

Though Babar Azam & Co. has won two of its three matches, it is coming off a demoralising seven-wicket defeat to India. A bout of viral fever among its members and a knee injury to opener Fakhar Zaman have also hampered preparations.

Of particular concern is the form of left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi. The 23-year-old often sets the tone for Pakistan but has blown hot and cold. The lack of wickets from leggie and vice-captain Shadab Khan is also a worry.

But in skipper Babar and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan has proven match-winners. Along with Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel, they should revel in the traditionally batting-friendly conditions.

ALSO READ | Mitchell Santner’s World Cup dominance highlights revival of finger spinners in ODIs

For Australia, the big-ticket contest perhaps comes at the right time. After losing its opening two fixtures, Pat Cummins’ outfit looked tired and jaded. But the convincing five-wicket win over Sri Lanka has seemingly re-energised the side. The spirit was best exemplified by Adam Zampa, who scalped four wickets despite a bruised body.

Australia is however short of runs from the middle-order. The trio of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell haven’t reached their usual exalted heights. For Maxwell though, the Royal Challengers Bangalore home ground is a familiar hunting ground, and if he can find his mojo, the fans are in for a treat.

Curiously, Australia has featured in all of the last five ODIs held in Bengaluru, dating back to the 2011 World Cup. David Warner, Smith, Cummins and Zampa have in fact played in the two most-recent ties (2020 and 2017). Pakistan was here last for an ODI in 1999 -- which it won -- and before that for the charged 1996 World Cup quarterfinal against India.

Form and familiarity point to Australia. Or will a week prove a long time in sport?