AFG vs PAK: Rashid becomes fastest bowler to pick 100 T20I wickets

Afghanistan's premier spinner Rashid Khan on Friday became the fastest bowler to register 100 dismissals in Twenty20 Internationals during a T20 World Cup 2021 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.

In his 53rd match in the format, Rashid dismissed Mohammad Hafeez, who holed out to Gulbadin Naib at long-on to register the special feat.

Only three other bowlers have picked 100 wickets in T20Is. Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga was the first to reach the landmark in 2019, while Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and New Zealand's Tim Southee made the elite club earlier this year. Southee, in fact, accomplished the milestone during this edition of the T20 WC against Pakistan.

While Shakib and Southee took 84 matches to make the mark, Malinga had required 76 outings.