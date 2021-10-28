T20 World Cup News News Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: AUS vs SL Playing XI updates, Dream11 Fantasy prediction, Toss info SL vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Predicted Playing 11, Squad: A look at the predictions, Playing XIs and squad list ahead of T20 WC AUS vs SA. Team Sportstar 28 October, 2021 11:07 IST Australia's Mitchell Starc was seen limping off with an injured leg in the training. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 28 October, 2021 11:07 IST Australia will meet Sri Lanka in the sides' second Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Thursday.Here's a look at the predicted playing XIs.PREDICTED XIAustralia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc/Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Pat CumminsREAD: T20 World Cup 2021: The Aussie test for unpredictable Sri Lanka Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pethum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana/Binura Fernando, Lahiru KumaraREAD | Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats AUS vs SL DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeepers – Kusal PereraBatters – Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Bhanuka RajapaksaAll-rounders – Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh TheekshanaTeam Composition: AUS 6:5 SL Credits left: 1.5ALSO READ | Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc limps off training with leg injury SQUADSAustralia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh InglisSri Lanka Squad: Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh ChandimalWHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia and Sri Lanka will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :