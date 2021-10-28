Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: AUS vs SL Playing XI updates, Dream11 Fantasy prediction, Toss info

Australia will meet Sri Lanka in the sides' second Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Thursday.

Here's a look at the predicted playing XIs.

PREDICTED XI

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc/Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pethum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana/Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

AUS vs SL DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeepers – Kusal Perera

Batters – Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

Team Composition: AUS 6:5 SL Credits left: 1.5

SQUADS

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia and Sri Lanka will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.