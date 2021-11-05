T20 World Cup News News India vs Scotland LIVE, T20 World Cup 2021: IND vs SCO Playing XI, Dream11 Fantasy team prediction, Toss news T20 World Cup 2021, IND vs SCO Predicted Playing XI, Squad: A look at the predictions, playing 11 and squads ahead of T20 WC SCO vs IND. Team Sportstar Dubai 05 November, 2021 11:07 IST Virat Kohli, R. Ashwin and Rishabh Pant during the game against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Dubai 05 November, 2021 11:07 IST India will face Scotland in its penultimate Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Friday.Here's a look at the predicted XIIND vs SCO PREDICTED 11India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakaravarthy/Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit BumrahREAD: T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland: Of calculations, net run rate and slender chance Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley WhealIND vs SCO DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper – Matt Cross, Rishabh PantBatters – Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (c), George Munsey, Hardik PandyaAll-rounders – Michael LeaskBowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Mark WattTeam Composition: IND 7:4 SCO Credits left: 2.0READ: T20 World Cup: India's semifinals qualification scenario after Afghanistan win READ: Ashwin: Rahul Dravid has got an immense depth of knowledge READ: Kohli: Ashwin return a real positive In this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Ayan Acharya and Amol Karhadkar review the latest from the T20 World Cup and other major updates from the world of cricket this past week. IND vs SCO SQUADSIndia: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad ShamiReserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel; Mentor: MS DhoniScotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal, Hamza Tahir, Dylan Budge, Craig Wallace, Josh Davey READ: We were tested by Scotland, need to learn from this: Williamson IND vs SCO WIN PREDICTIONIndia (93%)WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH IN T20 WORLD CUP 2021 - IND vs SCO?The T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Scotland will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :