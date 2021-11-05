India vs Scotland LIVE, T20 World Cup 2021: IND vs SCO Playing XI, Dream11 Fantasy team prediction, Toss news

India will face Scotland in its penultimate Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Friday.

Here's a look at the predicted XI

IND vs SCO PREDICTED 11

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakaravarthy/Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

IND vs SCO DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper – Matt Cross, Rishabh Pant

Batters – Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (c), George Munsey, Hardik Pandya

All-rounders – Michael Leask

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Mark Watt

Team Composition: IND 7:4 SCO Credits left: 2.0

IND vs SCO SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel; Mentor: MS Dhoni

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal, Hamza Tahir, Dylan Budge, Craig Wallace, Josh Davey

IND vs SCO WIN PREDICTION

India (93%)

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH IN T20 WORLD CUP 2021 - IND vs SCO?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Scotland will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.