T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka beats Ireland to seal Super 12 qualification

Sri Lanka registered a massive 70-run win over Ireland in a Group A match to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, Wanindu Hasaranga (71) and Pathum Nissanka (61) hit scintillating half-centuries as Sri Lanka recovered from a top-order collapse to post a competitive 171 for 7.

The former champion then dished out a clinical bowling display, led by Maheesh Theekshana (3/17), to dismiss Ireland for 101 in 18.3 overs to claim its second successive win of the tournament and top the group with four points.

Ireland couldn't get any momentum during the chase and lost wickets in regular intervals to eventually fall way short of the target.

Andrew Balbirnie's men will now have to beat Namibia to make the Super 12s.

Earlier, left-arm medium-pacer Josh Little (4/23) returned with his best figures but the other bowlers couldn't sustain the pressure on Sri Lanka batters.