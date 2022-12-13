India and Bangladesh will face off in a two-match Test series, starting on Wednesday, December 14. The first Test will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from December 14-18 while the second Test will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium from December 22-26.

After 11 matches between the sides in the longest format, India is yet to lose a Test match against Bangladesh. The last time the two teams clashed in Tests, it was a historic occasion as India hosted its first-ever pink-ball Test at the iconic Eden Gardens in November 2019.

IND VS BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS Matches played: 11 India won: 9 Bangladesh won: 0 Drawn: 2 Last result: India won by an innings & 46 runs (Eden Gardens; November 2019) Last five results: IND won - 4; BAN won - 0, Draw - 1

Sachin Tendulkar, who scored unbeaten 248 runs, during his double-century knock in the first innings of the first Test against Bangladesh. His unbeaten 248 remains the Little Master’s highest-ever Test score. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

IND VS BAN HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN TESTS IND (highest score) vs BAN: 687/6d (166) - India won by 208 runs (Hyderabad; February 2017) IND (lowest score) vs BAN: 243 (70.5) - India won by 113 runs (Chattogram; January 2010) BAN (highest score) vs IND: 400 (153.3) - India won by nine wickets (Dhaka; November 2000) BAN (lowest score) vs IND: 91 (46.3) - India won by nine wickets (Dhaka; November 2000) IND (highest individual score) vs BAN: Sachin Tendulkar 248* (379) (Dhaka; December 2004) IND (BBI) vs BAN: Zaheer Khan 7/87 (20.3) (Mirpur; January 2010) IND (BBM) vs BAN: Irfan Pathan 11/96 (31) (Dhaka; December 2004) BAN (highest individual score) vs IND: Mohammad Ashraful 158* (194) (Chattogram; Dec. 2004) BAN (BBI) vs IND: Naimur Rahman 6/132 (44.3) (Dhaka; November 2010) BAN (BBM) vs IND: Shakib Al Hasan 7/174 (56.5) (Chattogram; January 2010)

India is undefeated in Tests in Bangladesh, having won six out of the eight contests it has played against the Tigers away from home. However, it has been more than seven years since India played a Test in the country and the host will hope to spring a surprise this time around.

IND VS BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS IN BANGLADESH Matches played: 8 India won: 6 Bangladesh won: 0 Drawn: 2 Last result: Match drawn (Fatullah; June 2015) Last five results: IND won - 3; BAN won - 0; Draw - 2

MOST RUNS IN IND VS BAN TESTS

Batter Matches Runs Average Highest Score 50s/100s Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 7 820 136.66 248* 0/5 Rahul Dravid (IND) 7 560 70.00 160 1/3 Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) 6 518 51.80 127 2/2 Virat Kohli (IND) 4 392 78.40 204 0/2 Mohammad Ashraful (BAN) 6 386 42.88 158* 2/1

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS BAN TESTS