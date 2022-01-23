India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Rahul's India plays for pride at Cape Town after series loss

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the third ODI between India and South Africa from Newlands in Cape Town.

MATCH PREVIEW

India will look to avoid a cleansweep when it faces South Africa in the third and final One-Day International at Newlands, Cape Town, on Sunday.

India’s strategy in the ODI series so far has looked completely out of sync with the requirements of modern-day white-ball game, batters failing to keep the momentum going in the middle overs and the bowlers, barring Jasprit Bumrah, appearing innocuous.

India has only been able to pick up seven wickets in the two ODIs - four in the first game and three in the second. FULL PREVIEW

THE SQUADS

INDIA: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Navdeep Saini, Suryakumar Yadav SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen

