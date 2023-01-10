Cricket

IND vs SL Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match today?

IND vs SL: Here are the live telecast and streaming details for the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka, which will be held in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
10 January, 2023 09:13 IST
10 January, 2023 09:13 IST
FILE PHOTO: India will be confident against Sri Lanka in the ODIs after winning the T20I series 2-1.

FILE PHOTO: India will be confident against Sri Lanka in the ODIs after winning the T20I series 2-1. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

IND vs SL: Here are the live telecast and streaming details for the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka, which will be held in Guwahati on Tuesday.

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the first ODI of a three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Also Read
IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Gill set to open instead of Kishan, India starts 2023 World Cup preparation

Which TV channel will telecast IND vs SL 1st ODI live?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of IND vs SL 1st ODI?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

At what time will IND vs SL 1st ODI start?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 1:00 PM IST.

When will the toss for IND vs SL 1st ODI take place?

The coin toss for the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

When is IND vs SL 1st ODI?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka is on Tuesday, January 10.

Where will IND vs SL 1st ODI take place?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

THE SQUADS (FOR ODI)
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Kusal Mendis(vice-captain &), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.

A new core forming with Hardik-Suryakumar for Team India? IND v SL preview

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us