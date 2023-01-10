IND vs SL Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match today?

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the first ODI of a three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Which TV channel will telecast IND vs SL 1st ODI live?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of IND vs SL 1st ODI?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

At what time will IND vs SL 1st ODI start?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 1:00 PM IST.

When will the toss for IND vs SL 1st ODI take place?

The coin toss for the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

When is IND vs SL 1st ODI?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka is on Tuesday, January 10.

Where will IND vs SL 1st ODI take place?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

THE SQUADS (FOR ODI) India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah. Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Kusal Mendis(vice-captain &), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.