Team India fined 60 per cent of match fees for slow over-rate during first ODI against New Zealand

Team India has been fined 60 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first ODI in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

India captain Rohit Sharma pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, third umpire K N Ananthapadmanabhan and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal levelled the charge.

India defeated New Zealand by 12 runs in a last over thriller with Shubman Gill smashing his maiden double hundred. Gill, at the age of 23 years and 132 days old became the youngest double centurion in the history of ODI cricket.He overtook compatriot Ishan Kishan, who had recently smashed 210 against Bangladesh in December 2022.

India has taken a 1-0 series lead will now play the second ODI against New Zealand in Raipur on Saturday.