Five Indian players accused of bio-secure breach cleared to play Sydney Test

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini have been cleared to take part in the third Test in Sydney after Cricket Australia (CA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) launched an inquiry into an alleged incident of the bio-bubble breach.

A video on Twitter showed the five Indian players eating in an indoor restaurant in Melbourne. Although the bio-security breach is still being investigated, “they will be allowed to play in Sydney,” a CA official told Sportstar on condition of anonymity.

The development comes on the day both the teams, their support staff and the match officials tested negative for Covid-19. They travelled from Melbourne to Sydney on Monday for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series that is all square at 1-1 after the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

The SCG Test will be played in front of reduced capacity of 25 per cent following a Covid-19 outbreak in the northern beaches region of Sydney.