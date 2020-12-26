India vs Australia, Boxing Day Test: Mohammed Siraj shines on debut

India pacer Mohammed Siraj, who made his Test debut on Saturday, picked up two wickets to hand India an advantage on the first day of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The 26-year-old combined with another debutant Shubman Gill to clinch his maiden Test wicket, removing Marnus Labuschagne, who was looking to be in fine touch on 48. It wasn't the best of deliveries - going down leg side - but a poor shot selection from Labuschagne saw the ball fly straight to Gill at backward square leg.

The Hyderabad bowler struck again, 12 overs later, to trap Cameron Green plumb in front. Australia, unsure of the decision, decided to go upstairs but three reds on the giant screen finalised the decision in favour of Ajinkya Rahane and Co.

Siraj also took his first catch in the longest format of the game, later, to help Jasprit Bumrah dismiss Mitchell Starc.