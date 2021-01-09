Jadeja taken to hospital for scans after injuring left thumb

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, struck on his left thumb while trying to defend against a short ball from Mitchell Starc during the third day's play of the Sydney Test, has now been taken for scans, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced.



Jadeja, who stayed back in the pavilion when India came out to bowl in the third innings of the penultimate game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, was replaced by Mayank Agarwal on the field.

The CSK cricketer was later seen in his whites, talking to batting coach Vikram Rathour in the dressing room.



The 32-year-old came to the crease following Rishabh Pant's dismissal and delivered a crucial, unbeaten knock of 37 off 28 deliveries even as India folded for 244 in reply to Australia's 338.

Earlier today, Pant too had to be taken for scans, having suffered a blow to his left elbow.