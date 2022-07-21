Ahead of the T20 World Cup, the Indian cricket team will feature in a T20I series against Australia from September 20 to 25, followed by a limited-overs series against South Africa.

According to the initial itinerary, Mohali will be hosting the first T20 against Australia, followed by Nagpur on September 23 and Hyderabad on September 25.

The three-match T20I series against South Africa will begin in Thiruvananthapuram on September 28, followed by Guwahati on October 1 and Indore on October 3.

The ODIs against South Africa will be played in Ranchi, Lucknow and Delhi on October 6, 9, 11.