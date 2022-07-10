Lineups:
England -- Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (C/wk), Dawid Malan, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley
India -- Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi
After comprehensive wins in the first two T20Is, the Rohit Sharma-led India would be looking to seal a memorable clean sweep against England at their home. On the other side, Jos Buttler would be looking to restore some pride after failing to win his first two assignment as full time white ball captain.
India vs England PREDICTED XI
India XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson
|Matches Played - 21; India Won - 12; England Won - 9
|HS (IND) vs ENG - 224/2 LS (IND) vs ENG - 120/9
|HS (ENG) vs IND - 200/6 LS (ENG) vs IND - 80 all out
England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, David Willey, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik
|WHERE TO WATCH IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I LIVE?
|The third T20I between India and England will be aired live on the Sony Six at 7:00 pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.