England -- Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (C/wk), Dawid Malan, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley

India -- Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi

After comprehensive wins in the first two T20Is, the Rohit Sharma-led India would be looking to seal a memorable clean sweep against England at their home. On the other side, Jos Buttler would be looking to restore some pride after failing to win his first two assignment as full time white ball captain.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson

Matches Played - 21; India Won - 12; England Won - 9 HS (IND) vs ENG - 224/2 LS (IND) vs ENG - 120/9 HS (ENG) vs IND - 200/6 LS (ENG) vs IND - 80 all out

IND vs ENG Dream11 predicted team Wicketkeeper – Dinesh Karthik, Jos Buttler Batters – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Liam Livingstone (vc) All-rounders – Hardik Pandya (c), Moeen Ali Bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Jordan Team Composition: ENG 4:7 IND Credits left: 0.5

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, David Willey, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik