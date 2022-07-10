Cricket

Ind vs Eng 3rd T20I: England opts to bat, four changes for India

India vs England, 3rd T20I:

Team Sportstar
10 July, 2022 11:51 IST
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Rohit Sharma of India hits out during the 2nd Vitality IT20 between England and India at Edgbaston on July 09, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

India vs England, 3rd T20I: Toss, Playing XI, dream11 prediction, streaming updates and squads as India goes for a clean sweep against England in Nottingham on Sunday.

Lineups:

England -- Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (C/wk), Dawid Malan, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley

India -- Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi

After comprehensive wins in the first two T20Is, the Rohit Sharma-led India would be looking to seal a memorable clean sweep against England at their home. On the other side, Jos Buttler would be looking to restore some pride after failing to win his first two assignment as full time white ball captain.

India vs England PREDICTED XI

India XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson

Matches Played - 21; India Won - 12; England Won - 9 
HS (IND) vs ENG - 224/2  LS (IND) vs ENG - 120/9 
HS (ENG) vs IND - 200/6  LS (ENG) vs IND - 80 all out 
IND vs ENG Dream11 predicted team
Wicketkeeper – Dinesh Karthik, Jos Buttler Batters – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Liam Livingstone (vc) All-rounders – Hardik Pandya (c), Moeen Ali Bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Jordan Team Composition: ENG 4:7 IND Credits left: 0.5

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, David Willey, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

WHERE TO WATCH IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I LIVE?
The third T20I between India and England will be aired live on the Sony Six at 7:00 pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

