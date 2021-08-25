IND vs ENG IND V ENG India vs England Predicted Playing XI, 3rd Test LIVE Updates: Kohli, Root playing XIs in focus at Headingley India vs England 3rd Test Playing 11: Sportstar brings you the probable playing 11 updates of IND vs ENG 3rd test starting today at Headingley Stadium, Leeds. Team Sportstar 25 August, 2021 11:47 IST India is unlikely to tweak its winning combination for the third Test at Headingley, but a late change cannot be ruled out. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 25 August, 2021 11:47 IST India will take on England in the third Test at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds from Wednesday. Kohli's men move into the fixture with a 1-0 lead in the series against Joe Root's side. Here's a look at the probable playing XIs for both sides.FOLLOW 3RD TEST DAY 1 LIVE: India vs England 3rd Test LIVE Score, Day 1: Kohli's IND eyes 2-0 lead vs Root's ENG at Headingley India predicted 11: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit BumrahEngland predicted 11: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Saqib Mahmood/Craig Overton, James AndersonREAD: Mohammed Siraj and his boundless energy, the Hyderabadi recipe READ: Dawid Malan on Test recall: Always exciting getting a call to play for England In this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally recap India's Lord's win, the question of how much aggression is good aggression and all the other news from the world of cricket. Full SquadsIndia Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Abhimanyu EaswaranEngland Squad: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson, Craig Overton, Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope RELATED Virat Kohli: Siraj is walking around knowing he can get anyone out Virat Kohli: Siraj is walking around knowing he can get anyone out Anderson on Bumrah's bouncers: Felt like he wasn't trying to get me out Virat Kohli and Team India's aggression Read more stories on IND V ENG. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :