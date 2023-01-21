In Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, Mohammed Shami has been the leader of the pace attack, even without the ball. While he joked his role in the team hasn’t changed at all, Shami elaborated on his discussion with younger pacers on a pitch conducive for pace bowlers.

“The conditions were not as good as it seemed. They got out early but the conditions were not overtly bowler-friendly. We dismissed them cheaply by bowling a testing length,” Shami said after being adjudged ‘Player of the match’ in India’s second ODI against New Zealand.

“As far as I am concerned, I always talk to the bowlers. I know he is putting in the effort but at times you don’t get the desired results and that can improve if you talk to your bowling partner. That is the role I like to play when I am bowling.”

While Shami and Co. hardly put a foot wrong, the Kiwi batters hardly did anything right. “They obviously bowled fantastically well. They were pretty relentless on the lines and lengths they bowled and that didn’t give us any easy scoring options and then obviously to be five down reasonably early on, it was hard to come back from there,” captain Tom Latham said.