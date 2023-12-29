Indian domestic Cricket 2023: The year that was

Indian cricket in 2023 scaled new heights as the domestic system continued to find talent across the country. There were several firsts and records broken as well.

From Railway women continuing their dominance in the Senior One Day Trophy to BCCI hiking prize money in the domestic competitions, from Assam marking its presence through the T20 format to Yuvraj Singh’s 16-year-old record being broken, here are some of the highlights.

February 7 - Railways wins Women’s Senior One Day Trophy

Railways secured its 14th Women’s Senior One Day Trophy title by trumping Karnataka with a four-wicket victory in the final held at the JSCA complex in Ranchi.

February 19 – Saurashtra wins second Ranji Trophy title

Saurashtra, led by Jaydev Unadkat, won its second Ranji Trophy final in three seasons, defeating Bengal by nine wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Unadkat, named the Player of the Match, took nine wickets, including a notable 6/85 in the third innings.

April 16 - BCCI increases price money for domestic competitions

The BCCI announced an increase in prize money for the domestic tournaments, with the Ranji Trophy winner set to receive a cash reward of Rs 5 crore. The cash prize for the Irani Cup too has been doubled, with the winner getting Rs 50 lakh instead of Rs 25 lakh. In a big boost to women’s cricket in the country, the winner of the Senior Women’s One Day trophy will get Rs 50 lakh, and the runner-up will receive Rs 25 lakh.

July 16 - South Zone wins Duleep Trophy a decade long wait

South Zone players pose for a group photo after winning over the West Zone. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

South Zone defeated West Zone by 75 runs in the Duleep Trophy final in Bengaluru to win its first title after a decade. The Hanuma Vihari-led South clinched its overall 14th title (including two shared) and first after 2013–14, when it shared the title with the North Zone. Vidwath Kaverappa was named Player of the Match in the final for his eight wickets, including a 7/53 in the first innings.

July 24 - North Zone records lowest score Deodhar Trophy

South Zone’s Vidwath Kaverappa took 5/17, triggering a batting collapse that saw North Zone get bowled out for the lowest recorded total in Deodhar Trophy history. The match was played in Puducherry.

August 3 – South Zone clinches Deodhar Trophy

South Zone with Deodhar Trophy after defeating East Zone. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS / The Hindu

Under the captaincy of Mayank Agarwal, South Zone secured its ninth Deodhar Trophy title by defeating East Zone in the final, winning by 45 runs in Puducherry. The Player of the Match was Rohan Kunnummal, who hit a brilliant 107.

October 3 – Rest of India wins Irani Cup

Hanuma Vihari-led Rest of India side defeated Saurashtra by 175 runs in the Irani Cup played in Rajkot. Saurabh Kumar picked up 10 wickets in the match, including a 6/43, and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

October 17 – Ashutosh Sharma scores fastest T20 fifty by an Indian

Railways’ batter Ashutosh Sharma smashed the fastest T20 fifty by an Indian batter during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy league match against Arunachal Pradesh. Ashutosh reached his fifty in 11 balls, breaking Yuvraj Singh’s 16-year-old record of a 12-ball half-century.

October 17 – Punjab smashes highest T20 score by an Indian team

Punjab broke the record for the highest score by an Indian T20 team during its Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 match against Andhra Pradesh. Punjab posted 275/ 6, beating the previous record of 263 set by IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2013. The team also broke the record for the most sixes hit by an Indian T20 team with 22, surpassing RCB’s 21.

October 31 - Riyan Parag records seven consecutive T20 fifties

Riyan Parag in action. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS / The Hindu

Assam’s Riyan Parag set up the world record of scoring seven consecutive fifties in T20s during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. Parag scored a fifty against Bihar, Services, Sikkim, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and Bengal to write his name in the record books.

November 2 - Assam reaches Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semifinals first time

Assam, led by 22-year-old Parag, qualified for the semifinals of the premier domestic T20 tournament for the first time ever. It beat Kerala in the quarterfinals in Mohali by six wickets to make history.

November 6 – Punjab wins maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title

Punjab clinches maiden SMAT title. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

Mandeep Singh-led Punjab clinched its maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after beating Baroda by 20 runs in the final played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Anmolpreet Singh was adjudged Player of the Match for his century.

November 9 – Mumbai wins Senior women’s T20 Trophy first time

Mumbai clinched the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy title after beating Uttarakhand in the final in Raipur. Jemimah Rodrigues led the team to its first ever domestic T20 trophy. Prakashika Naik was the Player of the Match for her 3/14.

December 16 – Haryana clinches maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title

Haryana team with the Vijay Hazare Trophy after they beat Rajasthan. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu

Haryana won its first ever Vijay Hazare Trophy after beating Rajasthan by 30 runs in the final played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Ashok Maneria, who played for Rajasthan before this season, led Haryana to the title.