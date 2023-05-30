Cricket

Sri Lanka call up IPL star Pathirana for Afghanistan series

If he is included in the final team, it will be the 20-year-old Pathirana’s debut for Sri Lanka in a one-day internationals.

AFP
Colombo 30 May, 2023 20:46 IST
Colombo 30 May, 2023 20:46 IST
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings bowler Matheesha Pathirana has been called up to the 16-member SL ODI squad for the upcoming three-match home series against Afghanistan.

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings bowler Matheesha Pathirana has been called up to the 16-member SL ODI squad for the upcoming three-match home series against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: R Senthil Kumar/ PTI

If he is included in the final team, it will be the 20-year-old Pathirana’s debut for Sri Lanka in a one-day internationals.

Sri Lanka called up Indian Premier League winner Matheesha Pathirana on Tuesday into the 16-member ODI squad for the upcoming three-match home series against Afghanistan.

If he is included in the final team, it will be the 20-year-old Pathirana’s debut for Sri Lanka in a one-day international.

Pathirana, nicknamed “Baby Malinga” for his slingshot action similar to Sri Lanka great Lasith Malinga, has played two T20s for his country.

Also Read
Jadeja’s final-ball four hands Dhoni’s CSK fifth IPL title with win over GT

All three matches on June 2, 4 and 7 will be played at Hambantota in the island’s south, which has not hosted any international matches since February 2020.

Pathirana was a key player in the Chennai Super Kings team that won the IPL finals in Ahmedabad on Monday for a record-equalling fifth time.

With a vicious yorker he took two for 44 in the game and grabbed an impressive 19 wickets in the tournament. Chennai skipper MS Dhoni called him “special”.

Sri Lanka squad for Afg series
Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Sai Sudharsan’s 96 perfect footnote to TN youngster’s domestic form

WATCH: Jadeja’s last ball four helps CSK lift IPL trophy again; GT vs CSK match analysis

CSK’s IPL 2023: 5 reasons why MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings was successful this season

Slide shows

The IPL trophy returns to Chennai as CSK becomes joint-most successful side

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final in Pictures: Chennai Super Kings lifts record-equalling fifth title

Kohli joins Team India training ahead of WTC final, Rohit to hit nets from Tuesday

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us