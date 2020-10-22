India's tour of Australia: CA shares provisional itinerary with BCCI

Having got all the requisite government clearances, Cricket Australia has shared the provisional itinerary of India’s forthcoming tour Down Under with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Assuming that “teething issues” raised by the BCCI don’t culminate into a stand-off, the tour will start with the first ODI in Sydney on November 27 and culminate with the fourth Test in Brisbane from January 15 next year.

While the BCCI is yet to confirm the itinerary, Sportstar understands that it is fine with the itinerary. The impending issues, as confirmed by a BCCI insider, are more about the size of the touring entourage, specifically with regard to player families.

“CA has advised families of players to be barred from travelling considering the sensitivity and sanctity of the bio-bubble. But since the prolonged duration in the bubble that the players will continue to remain in, it would be in their interest if the families can be with them in Australia, at least for some time. Hopefully, the issue will be sorted out soon,” revealed the BCCI insider.

Despite the itinerary yet to be formally made public, the Test specialists along with the coaching and support staff members are set to arrive in Dubai by Sunday. Once they complete their quarantine, they can resume training together before the touring entourage boards a plane to Sydney from Dubai together after the IPL final on November 10.

It is also understood that the Indian team management has requested the BCCI for a psychologist and motivational trainer in Australia to deal better with the bio-secure bubble.

The provisional itinerary:

Nov. 27: First ODI (Sydney)

Nov. 29: Second ODI (Sydney)

Dec. 2: Third ODI (Canberra)

Dec. 4: First T20I (Canberra)

Dec. 6: Second T20I (Sydney)

Dec. 8: Third T20I (Sydney)

Dec. 11-13: Warm-up game - D/N ( Adelaide) Oval - warm up (D/N)

Dec. 17-21: First Test - D/N (Adelaide)

Dec. 26-30: Second Test (Melbourn)

Jan. 7-11: Third Test (Sydney)

Jan. 15-19: Fourth Test (Brisbane)



