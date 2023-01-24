Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Australia to leave for India on February 1

The Australian team is set to depart for India next Wednesday, February 1, after an optional preparatory camp in Sydney this weekend, ahead of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Test series.

Nagpur will host the first Test from February 9 while Delhi is slated to hold the second Test from February 17. Dharamsala will stage the third from March 1; and Ahmedabad, the finale, from March 9. India currently holds the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning 2-1 in the 2020-21 series.

These four Tests are also crucial for India’s qualification for the World Test Championship final, which will be played at The Oval in London in June.

This will be the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy to be contested over four-Test series. Between May 2023 and April 2027, India and Australia will play series comprising five Test matches for the first time since 1992.

The four Tests will be followed by three ODIs in Mumbai (March 17), Visakhapatnam (March 19) and Chennai (March 22).