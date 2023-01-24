International

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Australia to leave for India on February 1

This will be the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy to be contested over four-Test series, with the series moving to a five-test series from May 2023.

Ayan Acharya
KOLKATA 24 January, 2023 17:41 IST
KOLKATA 24 January, 2023 17:41 IST
Australia, led by Pat Cummins, will play the first test in Nagpur on February 9 while Ahmedabad will host the final test, a month later.

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, will play the first test in Nagpur on February 9 while Ahmedabad will host the final test, a month later. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

This will be the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy to be contested over four-Test series, with the series moving to a five-test series from May 2023.

The Australian team is set to depart for India next Wednesday, February 1, after an optional preparatory camp in Sydney this weekend, ahead of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Test series.

Also Read
Jadeja targets ‘match fitness’ in Ranji Trophy just in time for Border-Gavaskar series

Nagpur will host the first Test from February 9 while Delhi is slated to hold the second Test from February 17. Dharamsala will stage the third from March 1; and Ahmedabad, the finale, from March 9. India currently holds the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning 2-1 in the 2020-21 series.

These four Tests are also crucial for India’s qualification for the World Test Championship final, which will be played at The Oval in London in June.

This will be the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy to be contested over four-Test series. Between May 2023 and April 2027, India and Australia will play series comprising five Test matches for the first time since 1992.

The four Tests will be followed by three ODIs in Mumbai (March 17), Visakhapatnam (March 19) and Chennai (March 22).

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Rumeli Dhar retires: Is this all-rounder the most underrated cricketer of her time?

Tracing Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian team

Slide shows

Rampant tigers hunt down timid kangaroos

Pakistan celebrates PSL final in Lahore

Shivnarine Chanderpaul: A pictorial collection

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us