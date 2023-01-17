International

IND vs NZ head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs New Zealand most runs, wickets, stats

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Here is a look at the head-to-head numbers in ODIs between India and New Zealand ahead of the first ODI in Hyderabad.

Team Sportstar
17 January, 2023 18:42 IST
New Zealand will play three ODIs and three T20Is against India on this tour.

New Zealand will play three ODIs and three T20Is against India on this tour. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India will take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, starting on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The remaining ODIs will be played in Raipur and Indore on January 21 and 24, respectively. The last One-day International between these two teams was a wash-out.

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of New Zealand ODI series, Patidar named replacement

India and New Zealand are almost neck-and-neck in the head-to-head in ODIs. India has won 55 out of 113, while New Zealand has won 50. Seven games have ended with no results, while one was a tie.

INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIs

  • ⦿ Matches played: 113
  • ⦿ India won: 55
  • ⦿ New Zealand won: 50
  • ⦿ No result: 7
  • ⦿ Tied: 1

LAST RESULT

  • ⦿ New Zealand won by seven wickets (Auckland; November, 2022)

LAST FIVE RESULTS:

  • ⦿ IND won - 0
  • ⦿ NZ won - 5

India scored its highest total against New Zealand at Lancaster Park in Christchurch in 2009. Sachin Tendulkar scored a brilliant century and had a chance to score his first limited-overs double hundred, but he retired hurt on 163 in the 45th over. India won that game by 58 runs to go 2-0 in the five-match series.

IND vs NZ schedule 2023, ODI & T20I series: Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings

Nathan Astle’s century led New Zealand to its highest total at the SCA stadium in Rajkot in 1999. Blackcaps had won that game by 43 runs and went past India to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match One-day series.

INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
IND (highest score) vs NZ: 392/4 (50) - India won by 58 runs (Christchurch, March 2009)
IND (lowest score) vs NZ: 88 all-out (29.3) - New Zealand won by 200 runs (Dambulla, August 2010)
NZ (highest score) vs IND: 349/9 (50) - New Zealand won by 43 runs (Rajkot; November 1999)
NZ (lowest score) vs IND: 79 all-out (21.3) - India won by 190 runs (Visakhapatnam, October 2016)
IND (highest individual score) vs NZ: Sachin Tendulkar 186* (150) (Hyderabad, November 1999)
IND (best bowling figures) vs NZ: Amit Mishra 5/18 (6.0) (Visakhapatnam October 2016)
NZ (highest individual score) vs IND: Tom Latham 145* (130) (Auckland November 2022)
NZ (best bowling figures) vs IND: Shane Bond 6/19 (9.0) (Bulawayo August 2005)

In terms of the overall head-to-head record, India has a clear advantage over New Zealand at home. Out of the 35 games played in India, the host side has won 26, lost eight, and one game did not yield a result.

INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODI IN INDIA
Matches played: 35
India won: 26
New Zealand won: 8
No result: 1
Last result: India won by six runs (Kanpur; October 2017)
Last five results: IND won - 3; NZ won - 2

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most ODI runs against New Zealand. He scored 1750 at a strike-rate of 95.36 and average of 46.05.

MOST RUNS IN INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND ODIs

BatterMatches RunsAverage Strike Rate Highest Score
Sachin Tendulkar (IND)42175046.0595.36186*
Ross Taylor (NZ)35138547.7584.76112*
Virat Kohli (IND)26137859.9194.64154*
Nathan Astle (NZ)29120743.1079.40120
Virender Sehwag (IND)23115752.59103.95130

Javagal Srinath is the only bowler to take 50-plus wickets in Ind-NZ ODIs.

MOST WICKETS IN INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND ODIs

BowlerMatches Wickets Economy RateAverageBest Bowling
Javagal Srinath (IND)30513.9320.414/23
Anil Kumble (IND)31394.1127.845/33
Tim Southee (NZ)24356.1536.484/49
Kapil Dev (IND)29333.4427.603/26
Kyle Mills (NZ)29324.8934.533/42

