IND vs SL Live Streaming Info, 3rd ODI: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match today?

Team India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of a three-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.
Which TV channel will telecast IND vs SL 3rd ODI live?
The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.
Where can I watch the live stream of IND vs SL 3rd ODI?
The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.
At what time will IND vs SL 3rd ODI start?
The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 1:30 PM IST.
When will the toss for IND vs SL 3rd ODI take place?
The coin toss for the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 1:00 PM IST.
When is IND vs SL 3rd ODI?
The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka is on Sunday, January 15.
Where will IND vs SL 3rd ODI take place?
The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.
A new core forming with Hardik-Suryakumar for Team India? IND v SL preview