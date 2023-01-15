International

IND vs SL Live Streaming Info, 3rd ODI: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match today?

Team Sportstar
15 January, 2023 08:23 IST
India has already won the three-match ODI series having a 2-0 lead.

Team India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of a three-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Which TV channel will telecast IND vs SL 3rd ODI live?

The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of IND vs SL 3rd ODI?

The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

At what time will IND vs SL 3rd ODI start?

The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

When will the toss for IND vs SL 3rd ODI take place?

The coin toss for the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

When is IND vs SL 3rd ODI?

The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka is on Sunday, January 15.

Where will IND vs SL 3rd ODI take place?

The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

THE SQUADS (FOR ODI)
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Kusal Mendis (vice-captain & wk), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.

