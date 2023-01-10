International

IND vs SL, 1st ODI: It feels good when your captain backs you, says Gill after 60-ball 70

Shubman Gill was one of the high-scoring batters as India beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first of the three-match series.

Y. B. Sarangi
GUWAHATI 10 January, 2023 22:47 IST
GUWAHATI 10 January, 2023 22:47 IST
Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill built a partnership of 143 runs to give a commanding start against Sri Lanka.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill built a partnership of 143 runs to give a commanding start against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Swapan Mahapatra / PTI

Shubman Gill was one of the high-scoring batters as India beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first of the three-match series.

Even as he gathered confidence from captain Rohit Sharma’s support, young Indian opener Shubman Gill rued that he could not convert his half-century into a hundred on a batter-friendly track in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

Gill, who was lbw in the 20th over after scoring 70 off 60 deliveries, was disappointed. “I did all the hard work to get going. I had almost 30 overs to bat. Obviously it was disappointing,” said Gill.

Also Read
IND vs SL 1st ODI: Kohli’s century, Umran’s pace help India thrash Sri Lanka by 67 runs

“It feels good when your captain backs you. This was the conversation we had in the practice sessions. I look to play my natural game.”

Gill said dew posed challenges for India while fielding second. “I don’t think bowling is a concern. We got them eight down on that pitch and there was dew as well. It was not easy to bowl. I think we bowled pretty well.

“It was difficult to field and catch the white ball. It’s like catching the ball with butter (smeared) on your hands.”

Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood said his team let India get a good start but could not do the same.

Silverwood was delighted with centurion captain Dasun Shanaka’s fine display even in a losing cause.

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Rumeli Dhar retires: Is this all-rounder the most underrated cricketer of her time?

Tracing Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian team

Slide shows

Rampant tigers hunt down timid kangaroos

Pakistan celebrates PSL final in Lahore

Shivnarine Chanderpaul: A pictorial collection

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us