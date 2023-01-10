IND vs SL, 1st ODI: It feels good when your captain backs you, says Gill after 60-ball 70

Even as he gathered confidence from captain Rohit Sharma’s support, young Indian opener Shubman Gill rued that he could not convert his half-century into a hundred on a batter-friendly track in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

Gill, who was lbw in the 20th over after scoring 70 off 60 deliveries, was disappointed. “I did all the hard work to get going. I had almost 30 overs to bat. Obviously it was disappointing,” said Gill.

“It feels good when your captain backs you. This was the conversation we had in the practice sessions. I look to play my natural game.”

Gill said dew posed challenges for India while fielding second. “I don’t think bowling is a concern. We got them eight down on that pitch and there was dew as well. It was not easy to bowl. I think we bowled pretty well.

“It was difficult to field and catch the white ball. It’s like catching the ball with butter (smeared) on your hands.”

Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood said his team let India get a good start but could not do the same.

Silverwood was delighted with centurion captain Dasun Shanaka’s fine display even in a losing cause.