Cricket Cricket IPL Auction 2021: Full list of overseas players to register for auction Here is the complete list of overseas players to register for the IPL 2021 Auction which is scheduled to be held in Chennai on February 18. 12 February, 2021 15:51 IST Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell were the biggest names to be released by their franchises on Wednesday. - TWITTER Dawid Malan, the top-ranked batsman in international T20 rankings, will go under the hammer for the first time while Steve Smith and Shakib Al Hasan will return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction pool when the eight franchises get involved in the annual affair on February 18.The IPL management, on Thursday night, announced the list of 292 players who will hope to attract a bit for the maximum of 61 slots available during the auction. The list includes 164 Indians and 128 overseas players, including three from associate members of the International Cricket Council. Here is the complete list of overseas players to register for the IPL 2021 Auction 1. Aaron Finch, Australia2. Alex Hales, England3. Evin Lewis, West Indies4. Jason Roy, England5. Steve Smith, Australia6. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh7. Moeen Ali, England8. Dawid Malan, England9. Glenn Maxwell, Australia10. Chris Morris, South Africa11. Sam Billings, England12. Alex Carey, Australia13. Kusal Perera, Sri Lanka14. Glenn Phillips, New Zealand15. Sheldon Cottrell, West Indies16. Nathan Coulter‐Nile, Australia17. Adam Milne, New Zealand18. Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh19. Jhye Richardson, Australia20. Mark Wood, England21. Qais Ahmad, Afghanistan22. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Afghanistan23. Adil Rashid, England24. Ish Sodhi, New Zealand 25. Riley Meredith, Australia26. Sandeep Lamichhane, Nepal27. Corey Anderson, New Zealand28. Darren Bravo, West Indies29. Devon Conway, New Zealand30. Martin Guptill, New Zealand31. Shaun Marsh, Australia32. Rovman Powell, West Indies33. Rassie Van Der Dussen, South Africa34. Tom Curran, England35. Ben Cutting, Australia36. Moises Henriques, Australia37. Kyle Jamieson, New Zealand38. Marnus Labuschagne, Australia39. Jason Behrendorff, Australia40. Mitchell McClenaghan, New Zealand 41. Naveen Ul Haq, Afghanistan42. Billy Stanlake, Australia43. Oshane Thomas, West Indies44. Finn Allen, New Zealand45. Wesley Agar, Australia46. Ben Dwarshuis, Australia47. Ali Khan, USA48. Noor Ahmad Lakanwal, Afghanistan49. Karthik Meiyappan, UAE50. Fabian Allen, West Indies51. Daniel Christian, Australia52. Colin De Grandhomme, New Zealand53. Liam Livingstone, England54. Thisara Perera, Sri Lanka55. Mohammad Saifuddin, Bangladesh56. David Willey, England 57. Ben Duckett, England58. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan59. Ben Mcdermott, Australia60. Matthew Wade, Australia61. Sean Abbott, Australia62. Matt Henry, New Zealand63. Chemar Holder, West Indies64. Alzarri Joseph, West Indies65. Obed Mccoy, West Indies66. Liam Plunkett, England67. Tim Southee, New Zealand68. Josh Inglis, Australia69. Nathan Ellis, Australia70. Nayan Doshi, England71. Jon-Russ Jaggesar, West Indies 72. Kevin Koththigoda, Sri Lanka73. Tanveer Sangha, Australia74. Maheesh Theekshan, Sri Lanka75. Vijayakanath Viyaskanth, Sri Lanka76. Lewis Gregory, England77. Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka78. Karim Janat, Afghanistan79. Scott Kuggeleijn, New Zealand80. James Neesham, New Zealand81. Wayne Parnell, South Africa82. Keemo Paul, West Indies83. Dushmanta Chameera, Sri Lanka84. Fidel Edwards, West Indies85. Beuran Hendricks, South Africa86. Reece Topley, England87. Hardus Viljoen, South Africa88. Neil Wagner, New Zealand 89. Max Bryant, Australia90. Jake Weatherald, Australia91. George Garton, England92. Chris Green, Australia93. Brendan Doggett, Australia94. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Afghanistan95. Matt Kelly, Australia96. Jayden Seales, West Indies97. Mark Steketee, Australia98. Carlos Brathwaite, West Indies99. Mohammad Mahmudullah, Bangladesh100. Andile Phehlukwayo, South Africa101. Sherfane Rutherford, West Indies102. Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka103. Isuru Udana, Sri Lanka104. Jacob Duffy, New Zealand105. Daryn Dupavillon, South Africa106. Shannon Gabriel, West Indies107. Morne Morkel, South Africa 108. Joel Paris, Australia109. Blair Tickner, New Zealand110. Ravi Bopara, England111. George Linde, South Africa112. Kyle Mayers, West Indies113. Daryl Mitchell, New Zealand114. Colin Munro, New Zealand115. Dwaine Pretorius, South Africa116. Romario Shepherd, West Indies117. Hilton Cartwright, Australia 118. James Faulkner, Australia119. Akeal Hosein, West Indies120. David Wiese, South Africa121. Jack Wildermuth, Australia122. Josh Clarkson, New Zealand123. Gerald Coetzee, South Africa124. Tim David, Australia125. Aaron Hardie, Australia126. Marco Jansen, South Africa127. Nathan McAndrew, Australia128. Jacques Snyman, South Africa