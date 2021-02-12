IPL Auction 2021: Full list of overseas players to register for auction

Dawid Malan, the top-ranked batsman in international T20 rankings, will go under the hammer for the first time while Steve Smith and Shakib Al Hasan will return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction pool when the eight franchises get involved in the annual affair on February 18.

The IPL management, on Thursday night, announced the list of 292 players who will hope to attract a bit for the maximum of 61 slots available during the auction. The list includes 164 Indians and 128 overseas players, including three from associate members of the International Cricket Council.

Here is the complete list of overseas players to register for the IPL 2021 Auction

1. Aaron Finch, Australia

2. Alex Hales, England

3. Evin Lewis, West Indies

4. Jason Roy, England

5. Steve Smith, Australia

6. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh

7. Moeen Ali, England

8. Dawid Malan, England

9. Glenn Maxwell, Australia

10. Chris Morris, South Africa

11. Sam Billings, England

12. Alex Carey, Australia

13. Kusal Perera, Sri Lanka

14. Glenn Phillips, New Zealand

15. Sheldon Cottrell, West Indies

16. Nathan Coulter‐Nile, Australia

17. Adam Milne, New Zealand

18. Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh

19. Jhye Richardson, Australia

20. Mark Wood, England

21. Qais Ahmad, Afghanistan

22. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Afghanistan

23. Adil Rashid, England

24. Ish Sodhi, New Zealand

25. Riley Meredith, Australia

26. Sandeep Lamichhane, Nepal

27. Corey Anderson, New Zealand

28. Darren Bravo, West Indies

29. Devon Conway, New Zealand

30. Martin Guptill, New Zealand

31. Shaun Marsh, Australia

32. Rovman Powell, West Indies

33. Rassie Van Der Dussen, South Africa

34. Tom Curran, England

35. Ben Cutting, Australia

36. Moises Henriques, Australia

37. Kyle Jamieson, New Zealand

38. Marnus Labuschagne, Australia

39. Jason Behrendorff, Australia

40. Mitchell McClenaghan, New Zealand

41. Naveen Ul Haq, Afghanistan

42. Billy Stanlake, Australia

43. Oshane Thomas, West Indies

44. Finn Allen, New Zealand

45. Wesley Agar, Australia

46. Ben Dwarshuis, Australia

47. Ali Khan, USA

48. Noor Ahmad Lakanwal, Afghanistan

49. Karthik Meiyappan, UAE

50. Fabian Allen, West Indies

51. Daniel Christian, Australia

52. Colin De Grandhomme, New Zealand

53. Liam Livingstone, England

54. Thisara Perera, Sri Lanka

55. Mohammad Saifuddin, Bangladesh

56. David Willey, England

57. Ben Duckett, England

58. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan

59. Ben Mcdermott, Australia

60. Matthew Wade, Australia

61. Sean Abbott, Australia

62. Matt Henry, New Zealand

63. Chemar Holder, West Indies

64. Alzarri Joseph, West Indies

65. Obed Mccoy, West Indies

66. Liam Plunkett, England

67. Tim Southee, New Zealand

68. Josh Inglis, Australia

69. Nathan Ellis, Australia

70. Nayan Doshi, England

71. Jon-Russ Jaggesar, West Indies

72. Kevin Koththigoda, Sri Lanka

73. Tanveer Sangha, Australia

74. Maheesh Theekshan, Sri Lanka

75. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Sri Lanka

76. Lewis Gregory, England

77. Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka

78. Karim Janat, Afghanistan

79. Scott Kuggeleijn, New Zealand

80. James Neesham, New Zealand

81. Wayne Parnell, South Africa

82. Keemo Paul, West Indies

83. Dushmanta Chameera, Sri Lanka

84. Fidel Edwards, West Indies

85. Beuran Hendricks, South Africa

86. Reece Topley, England

87. Hardus Viljoen, South Africa

88. Neil Wagner, New Zealand

89. Max Bryant, Australia

90. Jake Weatherald, Australia

91. George Garton, England

92. Chris Green, Australia

93. Brendan Doggett, Australia

94. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Afghanistan

95. Matt Kelly, Australia

96. Jayden Seales, West Indies

97. Mark Steketee, Australia

98. Carlos Brathwaite, West Indies

99. Mohammad Mahmudullah, Bangladesh

100. Andile Phehlukwayo, South Africa

101. Sherfane Rutherford, West Indies

102. Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka

103. Isuru Udana, Sri Lanka

104. Jacob Duffy, New Zealand

105. Daryn Dupavillon, South Africa

106. Shannon Gabriel, West Indies

107. Morne Morkel, South Africa

108. Joel Paris, Australia

109. Blair Tickner, New Zealand

110. Ravi Bopara, England

111. George Linde, South Africa

112. Kyle Mayers, West Indies

113. Daryl Mitchell, New Zealand

114. Colin Munro, New Zealand

115. Dwaine Pretorius, South Africa

116. Romario Shepherd, West Indies

117. Hilton Cartwright, Australia

118. James Faulkner, Australia

119. Akeal Hosein, West Indies

120. David Wiese, South Africa

121. Jack Wildermuth, Australia

122. Josh Clarkson, New Zealand

123. Gerald Coetzee, South Africa

124. Tim David, Australia

125. Aaron Hardie, Australia

126. Marco Jansen, South Africa

127. Nathan McAndrew, Australia

128. Jacques Snyman, South Africa