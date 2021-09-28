Warner says won't be at stadium again amid speculation of SRH stint ending

Sunrisers Hyderabad's big-hitting opener David Warner, who was dropped from the playing XI because of poor form, said that he won't be seen at the stadium "again", hinting that his stint with the struggling franchise could be over.

Warner's absence from the team dugout did not go unnoticed and fans wondered about his whereabouts underneath an Instagram post by SRH.

Responding to the queries, Warner posted, "Unfortunately won't be again but keep supporting, please."

IPL sources have revealed that he will be released at the end of the season and go back to the auction pool.

Warner was axed last night from the game against Rajasthan Royals, which SRH won by seven wickets.

That win aside, the franchise has battled a poor run with only two wins from 10 matches, which has left them at the bottom of the points table and out of contention for a playoffs berth.

The 34-year-old joined SRH in 2014 and captained the side to its maiden IPL title in 2016.