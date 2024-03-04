MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Pat Cummins appointed as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

Australia all-rounder Pat Cummins has been appointed as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Indian Premier League side confirmed on Monday.

Published : Mar 04, 2024 11:10 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Pat Cummins in action.
File image of Pat Cummins in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File image of Pat Cummins in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IPL 2024: Pat Cummins appointed as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK opener Devon Conway ruled out of IPL 2024 first leg
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Semifinal 2024: TN loses three early wickets vs Mumbai; Shorey, Mokhade put Vidarbha ahead vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans batter Robin Minz suffers minor bike accident
    PTI
  5. BAN vs SL: Bangladesh and Sri Lanka ready for series eyeing T20 World Cup 2024
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Pat Cummins appointed as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Semifinal 2024: TN loses three early wickets vs Mumbai; Shorey, Mokhade put Vidarbha ahead vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Ain vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the AFC Champions League; Cristiano Ronaldo returns
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA roundup: Celtics pounds Warriors for 11th straight win
    Reuters
  5. Nadal hails ‘amazing’ Alcaraz after exhibition defeat
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment