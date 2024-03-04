IPL 2024: Pat Cummins appointed as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

Australia all-rounder Pat Cummins has been appointed as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Indian Premier League side confirmed on Monday.
The franchise confirmed the appointment via its official social media handles with a picture of Cummins captioned “#OrangeArmy! Our new skipper Pat Cummins.”
More to follow..
