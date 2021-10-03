IPL 2021 Live Blog IPL 2021 LIVE Score, KKR vs SRH: Playing XI prediction, fantasy team picks, key players SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021 Today's Match Streaming: Get the live score updates, commentary and highlights from match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at Dubai International Stadium. SCORES× Team Sportstar Dubai Last Updated: 03 October, 2021 18:41 IST Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan and batter Rahul Tripathi examine the pitch ahead of the side's IPL 2021 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. - Sportzpics for IPL Team Sportstar Dubai Last Updated: 03 October, 2021 18:41 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2021, Match 49 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the Dubai International Stadium.LIVE COMMENTARYStay tuned! The KKR vs SRH toss is scheduled to happen at 7PM IST.MATCH PREVIEWA sprightly Kolkata Knight Riders will face a battered Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Sunday. KKR now needs to win both its remaining matches to stand a chance of reaching the playoffs. Its aggressive makeover has revived fortunes in the second leg. Venkatesh Iyer's inclusion has provided the impetus in the powerplay.Dinesh Karthik's evolution as a middle-order finisher has helped. Rahul Tripathi's batting through the middle overs this season, where he strikes at 150, has been a plus. However, captain Eoin Morgan is yet to get into double-figures in the UAE leg.READ: Rahul, Shahrukh pull off final-over win for Punjab against KolkataSunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy have looked as good as ever. But Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson might miss out again. Their injuries have affected the team balance. Against Punjab Kings, Iyer was forced to play the role of a fifth bowler, which didn't pay off. He was taken for 30 in just 2.3 overs. Meanwhile, Sunrisers were knocked out of playoff contention after losing to CSK. They lack a genuine T20 finisher with a strike rate and six-hitting frequency that would allow the top order to bat freely.Their middle order is youthful and promising but has buckled under pressure. This has forced captain Kane Williamson into the role of the aggressor when he is really at his best playing to his tempo. Opening with Jason Roy is a welcome move.Jason Holder's all-round excellence has offered a silver lining. Rashid Khan has also been top notch so far this season, picking up 14 wickets at an economy of 6.20. But he has had little support. Next year is also the mega IPL auction. PREDICTED XIKolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun ChakaravarthySunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep SharmaKKR vs SRH DREAM 11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper: Wriddhiman SahaBatters: Kane Williamson, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Rahul TripathiAll-rounders: Sunil Narine, Jason Holder - vice captain, Venkatesh Iyer - captainBowlers: Siddarth Kaul, Rashid Khan, Varun ChakaravarthyKKR 5/7 | SRH 6/7 | Credits left: 0.0 Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot in an IPL 2021 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. - Sportzpics for IPL HEAD-TO-HEAD STATSBetween 2013-2021, KKR maintains a win-loss ratio of 13:7 over SRH.STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020):STARS FROM THE FIXTURERankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.David WarnerSRH (2014 - Present)6192.Robin UthappaKKR (2014-2019)4263.Shikhar DhawanSRH (2013-2018)380RankBest BowlersTeamWickets Taken1.Bhuvneshwar KumarSRH (2014 - Present)202.Umesh YadavKKR (2014-2017)113.Rashid KhanSRH (2017 - Present)11STARS FROM LAST SEASONRankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.David WarnerSRH5482.Shubman GillKKR4403.Manish PandeySRH425RankBest BowlersTeamWickets Taken1.Rashid KhanSRH202.Varun ChakravarthyKKR173.T NatarajanCSK16SQUADSKolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Sandeep Warrier, Sheldon Jackson, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pawan Negi, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Harbhajan SinghSunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, David Warner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Umran Malik 