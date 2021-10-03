IPL 2021 LIVE Score, KKR vs SRH: Playing XI prediction, fantasy team picks, key players

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2021, Match 49 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the Dubai International Stadium.

LIVE COMMENTARY

Stay tuned! The KKR vs SRH toss is scheduled to happen at 7PM IST.

MATCH PREVIEW

A sprightly Kolkata Knight Riders will face a battered Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Sunday. KKR now needs to win both its remaining matches to stand a chance of reaching the playoffs. Its aggressive makeover has revived fortunes in the second leg. Venkatesh Iyer's inclusion has provided the impetus in the powerplay.

Dinesh Karthik's evolution as a middle-order finisher has helped. Rahul Tripathi's batting through the middle overs this season, where he strikes at 150, has been a plus. However, captain Eoin Morgan is yet to get into double-figures in the UAE leg.

READ: Rahul, Shahrukh pull off final-over win for Punjab against Kolkata

Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy have looked as good as ever. But Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson might miss out again. Their injuries have affected the team balance. Against Punjab Kings, Iyer was forced to play the role of a fifth bowler, which didn't pay off. He was taken for 30 in just 2.3 overs. Meanwhile, Sunrisers were knocked out of playoff contention after losing to CSK. They lack a genuine T20 finisher with a strike rate and six-hitting frequency that would allow the top order to bat freely.

Their middle order is youthful and promising but has buckled under pressure. This has forced captain Kane Williamson into the role of the aggressor when he is really at his best playing to his tempo. Opening with Jason Roy is a welcome move.

Jason Holder's all-round excellence has offered a silver lining. Rashid Khan has also been top notch so far this season, picking up 14 wickets at an economy of 6.20. But he has had little support. Next year is also the mega IPL auction. So from both the players' and the franchise's point of view, it's important they put their best foot forward.

- Ayan Acharya

PREDICTED XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

KKR vs SRH DREAM 11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Kane Williamson, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Jason Holder - vice captain, Venkatesh Iyer - captain

Bowlers: Siddarth Kaul, Rashid Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR 5/7 | SRH 6/7 | Credits left: 0.0

Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot in an IPL 2021 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. - Sportzpics for IPL

HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS

Between 2013-2021, KKR maintains a win-loss ratio of 13:7 over SRH.

STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020):

STARS FROM THE FIXTURE

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. David Warner SRH (2014 - Present) 619 2. Robin Uthappa KKR (2014-2019) 426 3. Shikhar Dhawan SRH (2013-2018) 380 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH (2014 - Present) 20 2. Umesh Yadav KKR (2014-2017) 11 3. Rashid Khan SRH (2017 - Present) 11

STARS FROM LAST SEASON

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. David Warner SRH 548 2. Shubman Gill KKR 440 3. Manish Pandey SRH 425 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. Rashid Khan SRH 20 2. Varun Chakravarthy KKR 17 3. T Natarajan CSK 16

SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Sandeep Warrier, Sheldon Jackson, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pawan Negi, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Harbhajan Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, David Warner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Umran Malik

AT WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH - KKR vs SRH START?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST.

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S IPL MATCH - KKR vs SRH LIVE?



IPL 2021 will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will also be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates from IPL 2021 on Sportstar.