IPL auction 2021: Steve Smith goes to Delhi Capitals

Smith captained Rajasthan Royals last season - where the side finished at the bottom of the table - and was released by the Royals ahead of the IPL auction.

Mumbai 18 February, 2021 15:18 IST

Steve Smith had a forgettable outing with Rajasthan Royals in 2020.   -  BCCI/IPL

Steve Smith went to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore in the IPL 2021 auction on Thursday.

Smith captained Rajasthan Royals last season - where the side finished at the bottom of the table - and was released by the Jaipur franchise ahead of the auction. And Smith - who had set himself a base price of Rs 2 crore - did not interest many franchises. RCB started the bid at Rs 2 crore, but Delhi snapped him up for Rs 2.2 crore.

One of the leading Test batsmen, Smith is yet to master the T20 format and of the 95 IPL fixtures that he has featured in, the Aussie hasn’t really made an impact. He had a forgettable IPL season last year and managed to score 311 runs from 14 outings at an average of 25.91 and a strike-rate of 131.22.