IPL auction 2022: Franchises play it smart on opening day of auction

Unlike the last mega auction in 2018, the IPL did not have a Right to Match card available this time to ensure a fair playing field for the two new teams.

“With the two new teams coming in, it would not have been fair to have a Right to Match. Now that they are in, I would hope that retention is completely done away and it moves completely to Right to Match,” Delhi Capitals’ co-owner Parth Jindal said.

“The Right to Match in the auction dynamics is a very interesting card to have. Given the dynamics this time, with two new teams coming in, it was just not possible because how would an old team get an RTM if the new teams were to bilaterally negotiate with the players. So, this was the only way to sort of level the playing field,” he added.

Gujarat Titans’ director of cricket, Vikram Solanki, also agreed with Jindal.

The franchises have gone big on the established Indian players, and the likes of Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants have picked their playing eleven first and have chosen players accordingly.

Franchises play it smart

In the case of overseas recruits, franchises have chosen those names who have a proven track record in the tournament – irrespective of the conditions. The performances in the Big Bash League, the Caribbean Premier League did not matter much. It was evident from the fact that Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, who had previously played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, bagged Rs 10.75 crore.

Delhi Capitals made a smart buy in David Warner for Rs 6.25 crore. “Absolutely excited to buy David Warner. I cannot believe that we got such a legend at Rs 6.25 crore. With Warner and Prithvi Shaw opening the batting, it will be an explosive start to every single Delhi Capitals innings,” Jindal said.

Delhi also roped in Shardul Thakur for Rs 10 crore. “We are really excited to have Shardul as he can bowl in Powerplays and bowl at the death,” Jindal said.

CSK retains core group

Chennai Super Kings, which has always focused on keeping the core intact, once again upped its game by roping in Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, and Dwayne Bravo. While its old warhorse Suresh Raina did not find any takers, CSK also brought in Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande.

“The core players are very important. Rayudu, Deepak, and Bravo do multiple activities. That gives us a lot of options, so we were more focused on those players. We tried for a few players, but those were hit and miss,” CSK bowling coach L. Balaji said. “Tushar was one of our net bowlers last year, (so we had an idea)… a lot of players are yet to come, so it will be a big day tomorrow.”

RCB to decide on captaincy later

Royal Challengers does not have a captain after Virat Kohli stepped down after last season, and its director of cricket operations, Mike Hesson, said that it will take a call post-auction.

“We have not had that discussion yet. We have three leaders now in the form of (Glenn) Maxwell, Virat and Faf (du Plessis). We are really happy with those three leaders; we also have Josh Hazlewood as a leader from a bowling point of view. So, we are happy with the group and will decide regarding captaincy after the auction,” Hesson said.