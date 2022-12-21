The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is set to take place on Friday (December 23) in Kochi.

The 10 franchises will firm up their squads after they released a bunch of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league.

Before the players go under the hammer, here is a look at the full squad of CSK, their remaining purse and available player slots.

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Remaining purse: INR 20.45 crore

Total slots available: 7

Overseas slots available: 2

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway (NZ).

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati.

All-rounders: Moeen Ali (ENG), Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius (SA), Mitchell Santner (NZ).

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana (SL), Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana (SL).