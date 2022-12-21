Auction

IPL auction 2023 CSK: Full updated squad, purse left, slots available

IPL auction 2023: Before the players go under the hammer, here is a look at the full squad of CSK, their remaining purse and available player slots.

Team Sportstar
21 December, 2022 13:12 IST
MS Dhoni will lead the Chennai Superkings in IPL 2023.

MS Dhoni will lead the Chennai Superkings in IPL 2023.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is set to take place on Friday (December 23) in Kochi.

The 10 franchises will firm up their squads after they released a bunch of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league.

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Remaining purse: INR 20.45 crore

Total slots available: 7

Overseas slots available: 2

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway (NZ).

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati.

All-rounders: Moeen Ali (ENG), Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius (SA), Mitchell Santner (NZ).

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana (SL), Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana (SL).

