Unadkat goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.3 crore at IPL 2022 auction

Mumbai Indians signed Jaydev Unadkat for Rs 1.5 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Before Saturday, across the first 14 editions of the IPL, only one Indian bowler had attracted a bid of more than Rs 10 crore at the IPL auction - Jaydev Unadkat in 2018 when Rajasthan Royals got him for Rs 11.5 crore.

Unadkat has played for five franchises: four seasons at the Knight Riders (2010-2011-12 and 2016), two seasons at the Delhi Daredevils (2014-15), one season each for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (2013) and Rising Pune Supergiant (2017) followed by the last four years with the Royals.

Unadkat made his IPL debut as an uncapped 19-year-old in 2010, for the Kolkata Knight Riders, earning Rs 8 lakhs. He played three matches, earned his first IPL Man-of-the Match award,