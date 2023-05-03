In a prolonged session of range-hitting that lasted almost an hour on the side pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Aman Khan was whacking the seats far into the stands with aplomb.

Still, the burly hitter was told later in the evening that he will have to sit out the game after being unable to translate his immense potential in a match scenario during his five opportunities with the willow before Delhi Capitals travelled to Ahmedabad.

Had Mitchell Marsh not fallen sick overnight, Aman Khan would have been serving drinks on Tuesday night. But once he was drafted in, Aman made optimum use of the opportunity with a sensible-yet-strokeful 43-ball 51 that helped the Capitals touch the 130-run mark.

“I was always ready to play. I got to know in the morning that Mitchell Marsh was unwell. I had to fill in those shoes. He played a really good knock in the last game. Therefore, I was satisfied with what I was able to do,” Aman said after the game.

Having tallied just 34 runs from his five previous hits in the season, Aman - who was traded in from Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the season - grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Walking in to bat with the Capitals tottering at 23 for five in the Powerplay, Aman combined caution with aggression during his two partnerships with Axar Patel and Ripal Patel.

“I was just looking to react to the ball and put the loose balls away. Axar kept telling me that if we keep batting then we can get to a fighting total,” Aman said.

Aman seems to have a penchant for making the most of an opportunity after being drafted in to a side at the last minute. In 2019, at the annual inter-corporate D.Y. Patil T20 Cup, which features top T20 stars, he was asked to open by DY Patil ‘B’ minutes before the toss after Shashank Singh was ruled out.

Aman responded with a blistering 60-ball 137, which included 14 six. That knock catapulted him from being a promising youngster to a future star in Mumbai cricket circles. He will be hoping to ensure that his handy contribution on Tuesday night doesn’t turn up to be a one-off.