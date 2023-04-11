IPL News

Axar Patel slams 22-ball half-century against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023

Axar Patel bludgeoned a 22-ball fifty against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday during an IPL 2023 match.

Team Sportstar
11 April, 2023 21:14 IST
11 April, 2023 21:14 IST
Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals in action.

Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Axar Patel bludgeoned a 22-ball fifty against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday during an IPL 2023 match.

Axar Patel bludgeoned a 22-ball fifty, his first in the IPL (Indian Premier League), against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Coming in with Delhi Capitals struggling at 98 for five in the 13th over, Axar helped the home side up the ante. He reached the fifty-run mark with a six off Riley Meredith in the 18th over before holing out to deep square-leg off Jason Behrendorff for a 25-ball 54. Axar’s previous best in the IPL was 44 in the 2017 season.

Skipper David Warner and Axar stitched a brisk 35-ball 67 partnership for the sixth wicket which powered Capitals to a respectable 172. Warner’s half-century, his third of IPL 2023, stood in stark contrast to that of Axar as he took 43 balls to reach the mark and never hit top gear.

Axar has struck at 168.75 this season for his 108 runs in four innings. The left-hander’s best season with the bat was in 2017 when he amassed 227 runs in 14 innings at an average of 28.37 and a strike rate of 140.12.

Interestingly, Axar’s prowess with the bat has outshone his guile with the ball of late. The left-arm spinner has only picked one wicket in three matches while conceding 9.50 runs an over in IPL 2023.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023 - Nicholas Pooran credits spin bowler, belief in abilities for LSG’s thrilling win against RCB

IPL 2023 - Wayne Parnell: Bowlers let our batters down in RCB’s close loss to LSG

Siblings Day: Serena-Venus, Phogat sisters, Pandya brothers - famous siblings in sports

Slide shows

RCB vs LSG Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pulls off one-wicket win after heart-stopping last-ball drama

LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 highlights in pictures: Super Giants crushes Sunrisers to top points table

Shah Rukh Khan wows crowds, teaches Kohli Pathaan dance step after KKR registers big win vs RCB at Eden Gardens

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us