IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020: Bravo,Tahir, Santner available for MI-CSK opener

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad had tested negative in one COVID-19 test but another one remains. Then, there would be a cardiovascular assessment.

S. Dinakar
Chennai 18 September, 2020 21:43 IST

In Suresh Raina's absence, Dwayne Bravo will have a lot more work to do in the middle-order for Chennai Super Kings.   -  FILE PHOTO/V. GANESAN

S. Dinakar
Chennai 18 September, 2020 21:43 IST

Cricketers who took part in the Carribean Premier League and the Australia-England limited overs series will be eligible to take part in the Indian Premier League opener between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan told Sportstar on Friday that Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir and Mitchell Santner had completed six days after their arrival in UAE after taking part in the CPL and were eligible for Saturday's game.

READ| IPL 2020, MI vs CSK Stats Preview: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

He also said Josh Hazlewood and Sam Curran could play too since they were coming from one 'bubble' to another and had tested negative after landing in the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad had tested negative in one COVID-19 test but another one remains. Then, there would be a cardiovascular assessment.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 
IPL Special

  Dugout videos

 Related