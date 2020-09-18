IPL 2020: Bravo,Tahir, Santner available for MI-CSK opener

Cricketers who took part in the Carribean Premier League and the Australia-England limited overs series will be eligible to take part in the Indian Premier League opener between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan told Sportstar on Friday that Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir and Mitchell Santner had completed six days after their arrival in UAE after taking part in the CPL and were eligible for Saturday's game.

He also said Josh Hazlewood and Sam Curran could play too since they were coming from one 'bubble' to another and had tested negative after landing in the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad had tested negative in one COVID-19 test but another one remains. Then, there would be a cardiovascular assessment.