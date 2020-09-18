Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Bravo,Tahir, Santner available for MI-CSK opener Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad had tested negative in one COVID-19 test but another one remains. Then, there would be a cardiovascular assessment. S. Dinakar Chennai 18 September, 2020 21:43 IST In Suresh Raina's absence, Dwayne Bravo will have a lot more work to do in the middle-order for Chennai Super Kings. - FILE PHOTO/V. GANESAN S. Dinakar Chennai 18 September, 2020 21:43 IST Cricketers who took part in the Carribean Premier League and the Australia-England limited overs series will be eligible to take part in the Indian Premier League opener between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on Saturday.CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan told Sportstar on Friday that Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir and Mitchell Santner had completed six days after their arrival in UAE after taking part in the CPL and were eligible for Saturday's game.READ| IPL 2020, MI vs CSK Stats Preview: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings He also said Josh Hazlewood and Sam Curran could play too since they were coming from one 'bubble' to another and had tested negative after landing in the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad had tested negative in one COVID-19 test but another one remains. Then, there would be a cardiovascular assessment. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos