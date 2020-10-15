KXIP vs RCB LIVE: Gayle in action for the first time in IPL 2020

Kings XI Punjab on Thursday named Chris Gayle in its playing XI, making this the West Indies star's first appearance in a Twenty20 game since the second qualifier of the Bangladesh Premier League in January 2020.

He will square off against his old team Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

FOLLOW LIVE | RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live Score Today's Match Sharjah: RCB wins toss, Kohli opts to bat in 200th IPL game; Gayle in KXIP line-up

Opening the innings for Chattogram Challengers, Gayle slammed 60 off just 24 balls, including six fours and five sixes, to put the Rajshahi Royals attack to the sword. The Challengers, however, lost the match.

Gayle has been one of the constant features in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception in 2008. The southpaw has played 125 matches, amassing 4484 runs at a strike-rate of 151.02. He has 28 fifties and six hundreds to his name.

The Jamaican had a rewarding 2019 season where he racked up 490 runs, opening the innings for Kings XI Punjab and struck four fifties. The Punjab side, led by K. L. Rahul, will be hoping for more of the same this season.