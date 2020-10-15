Home IPL 2020 News KXIP vs RCB LIVE: Gayle in action for the first time in IPL 2020 RCB vs KXIP LIVE: Gayle, playing his first Twenty20 game in nearly 10 months, last featured in the Bangladesh Premier League in January for the Chattogram Challengers. Team Sportstar 15 October, 2020 19:27 IST Chris Gayle will play his first game of IPL 2020 on Thursday (File Photo). - Vivek Bendre Team Sportstar 15 October, 2020 19:27 IST Kings XI Punjab on Thursday named Chris Gayle in its playing XI, making this the West Indies star's first appearance in a Twenty20 game since the second qualifier of the Bangladesh Premier League in January 2020.He will square off against his old team Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.FOLLOW LIVE | RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live Score Today's Match Sharjah: RCB wins toss, Kohli opts to bat in 200th IPL game; Gayle in KXIP line-up Opening the innings for Chattogram Challengers, Gayle slammed 60 off just 24 balls, including six fours and five sixes, to put the Rajshahi Royals attack to the sword. The Challengers, however, lost the match.Gayle has been one of the constant features in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception in 2008. The southpaw has played 125 matches, amassing 4484 runs at a strike-rate of 151.02. He has 28 fifties and six hundreds to his name. The Jamaican had a rewarding 2019 season where he racked up 490 runs, opening the innings for Kings XI Punjab and struck four fifties. The Punjab side, led by K. L. Rahul, will be hoping for more of the same this season. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos