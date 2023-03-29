The return to home-and-away format should benefit the Super Kings, who have won 40 out of 56 matches played at their ‘fortress’ MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. A staggering win percentage of 71.42 at home is indicative of the fact that CSK knows its strengths and plays to them very effectively. Their squad is packed with high-quality, experienced, T20 spinners.

Maheesh Theekshana, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, and Moeen Ali are wily, accurate white-ball bowlers who are as capable of rattling opposition innings in the Powerplay as they are of strangling them through the middle overs. The even mix of left-handed (LH) and right-handed (RH) spinners is an intelligent way to construct a bowling line-up that can exploit matchups against an RH or LH-heavy batting order on a Chepauk wicket that has traditionally been a helpful deck for the spinners.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane’s selection, too, seems inspired by the return to Chennai. Rahane’s last T20I was back in 2016 and he had an average Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign for Mumbai, but his technique on slow and turning tracks makes him a valuable asset, especially as an Impact Player if there’s a collapse in low-scoring chases. CSK’s away matches are in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Delhi.

Ties and No Results have not been considered for below stats.