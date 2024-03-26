Having pulled off wins in their opening games, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will face off in Chennai on Tuesday, looking to consolidate their positive start.
Here are the complete stats and head-to-head numbers you need to know before the teams face off:
CSK vs GT Head-to-Head Record in IPL
Matches Played: 5
Chennai Super Kings: 2
Gujarat Titans: 3
Last Result: CSK won by 5 wickets (2023)
CSK Overall Record in IPL in Chennai
Matches Played: 65
Won: 46
Lost: 18
Tied: 1
Highest Score: 246/5 (20) vs Rajasthan Royals (2010)
Lowest Score: 109 (17.4) vs Mumbai Indians (2019)
MOST RUNS IN CSK vs GT IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)
|5
|304
|60.80
|146.85
|92
|Wriddhiman Saha (GT)
|5
|169
|42.25
|119.85
|67*
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|5
|162
|32.40
|144.64
|63
MOST WICKETS IN CSK vs GT IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Innings
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|5
|7
|6.57
|17.85
|2/19
|Matheesha Pathirana (CSK)
|3
|6
|9.40
|17.50
|2/24
|Alzarri Joseph (GT)
|3
|5
|7.45
|16.40
|2/33
Latest on Sportstar
- CSK vs GT head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans stats, runs, wickets
- IPL 2024 Full Schedule: Final in Chennai on May 26; Full list of matches, Playoffs dates, fixtures list, venues, timings in IST
- RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli records 100th fifty-plus score in T20 cricket
- Di Maria receives family death threat in Argentina if he returns to play in Rosario
- Miami Open 2024: Top seed Swiatek exits Miami with Gauff after upsets
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE