CSK vs GT head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans stats, runs, wickets

Having pulled off wins in their opening games, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will face off in Chennai on Tuesday, looking to consolidate their positive start.

Here are the complete stats and head-to-head numbers you need to know before the teams face off:

CSK vs GT Head-to-Head Record in IPL Matches Played: 5 Chennai Super Kings: 2 Gujarat Titans: 3 Last Result: CSK won by 5 wickets (2023)

CSK Overall Record in IPL in Chennai Matches Played: 65 Won: 46 Lost: 18 Tied: 1 Highest Score: 246/5 (20) vs Rajasthan Royals (2010) Lowest Score: 109 (17.4) vs Mumbai Indians (2019)

MOST RUNS IN CSK vs GT IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 5 304 60.80 146.85 92 Wriddhiman Saha (GT) 5 169 42.25 119.85 67* Shubman Gill (GT) 5 162 32.40 144.64 63

MOST WICKETS IN CSK vs GT IPL MATCHES