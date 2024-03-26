MagazineBuy Print

CSK vs GT head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans stats, runs, wickets

CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match on Tuesday.

Published : Mar 26, 2024 09:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
M.S.Dhoni during CSK’s opening match against RCB.
M.S.Dhoni during CSK’s opening match against RCB. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam/The Hindu
infoIcon

M.S.Dhoni during CSK’s opening match against RCB. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam/The Hindu

Having pulled off wins in their opening games, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will face off in Chennai on Tuesday, looking to consolidate their positive start.

Here are the complete stats and head-to-head numbers you need to know before the teams face off:

CSK vs GT Head-to-Head Record in IPL
Matches Played: 5
Chennai Super Kings: 2
Gujarat Titans: 3
Last Result: CSK won by 5 wickets (2023)
CSK Overall Record in IPL in Chennai
Matches Played: 65
Won: 46
Lost: 18
Tied: 1
Highest Score: 246/5 (20) vs Rajasthan Royals (2010)
Lowest Score: 109 (17.4) vs Mumbai Indians (2019)

MOST RUNS IN CSK vs GT IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 5 304 60.80 146.85 92
Wriddhiman Saha (GT) 5 169 42.25 119.85 67*
Shubman Gill (GT) 5 162 32.40 144.64 63

MOST WICKETS IN CSK vs GT IPL MATCHES

Bowler Innings Wickets Economy Rate Average BBI
Mohammed Shami (GT) 5 7 6.57 17.85 2/19
Matheesha Pathirana (CSK) 3 6 9.40 17.50 2/24
Alzarri Joseph (GT) 3 5 7.45 16.40 2/33

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
